"Revenge season loading" - NBA fans stunned over Anthony Davis' transformation during Mavericks' meetup with special guest

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 24, 2025 07:24 GMT
NBA: Play-In-Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
NBA fans stunned over Anthony Davis' transformation during Mavericks’ meetup with special guest - Source: Imagn

Anthony Davis has looked shredded ahead of training camp with the Dallas Mavericks. During a team meetup with golf legend Jordan Spieth inside the Mavericks' facility, Davis appeared slimmer than he did in the past season.

"Dallas Mavericks Superstar Anthony Davis was seen in the Mavs facility with his new look and apparently a little bit slimmer 👀 .," a fan wrote on X.
Davis has been working on his body since the Mavericks got eliminated in the play-in round last year against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mavericks were ecstatic to see Davis' body transformation as they anticipate him for a breakout year in his first full season with Dallas.

Others believe it is part of him transitioning back to the power forward position. after playing as a center in the past five years with the LA Lakers.

Davis played nine games with the Mavericks last season, where he put up 20.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Davis was shipped from LA to Dallas last February in a trade that brought former Mavericks' franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

Davis had been with the Lakers since 2019, helping the team win a championship in 2020.

With the Mavericks, Davis is expected to lead the team as veteran guard Kyrie Irving recuperates from an ACL injury for most of next season. The team also loaded up for this year, adding D'Angelo Russell and the 2025 top pick Cooper Flagg.

Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison hypes up Anthony Davis for the 2025-2026 season

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison reaffirmed his belief in Anthony Davis, months following the controversial trade that involved Luka Doncic.

In his exit interview last season, Harrison said that the league has yet to see the Mavericks' full potential with Davis.

"If you don’t value AD as an all-NBA player and all-defensive player, then you’re not going to like the trade,” he said. “We targeted AD. But if you don’t like him, there’s nothing else we get that’s going to make you excited about the trade. And we value him.”
Harrison also believed that once the team gets healthy, they would be competing for the championship.

“I feel like we have a championship caliber team when we’re whole. And we’re going to hang our hat on defense. We’re going to be one of the best defensive teams in the league and I think that’s going to be our calling card," he said.

The Mavericks will open the new season on Oct. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs.

More from Sportskeeda
