"Reverse nepotism" - NBA fans abuzz over Kyrie Irving signing father Drederick Irving as ANTA's signature athlete

While fans await the NBA Finals series between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics, a huge Kyrie Irving-related bit of news dropped. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the eight-time NBA All-Star signed his father, Drederick Irving, to a signature shoe deal.

As per Charania's report, Irving made history with this move by being the first player to sign his own father to a signature shoe deal. This is true not only for the NBA but in the history of professional sports.

This move by Irving has drawn lots of attention from the fans, with many making various jokes regarding Drederick Irving's signature shoe deal.

"Reverse nepotism," @Illegalraft tweeted.

"Wow he should sign his son Jayson Tatum next," @SixthManJake joked.

"DREDERICK ONES ABOUT TO GO SO HARD." @hamztalkshoops_ added.

Others praised Kyrie Irving for slowly turning around the negative perception that fans have of him.

"Kyrie has changed a lot over the years!!" @Casper70000 said.

"Idc what y’all say, but Kyrie is the Goat in his off court actions and donations. Bro making sure the whole family is eating," @FatJesus23 posted.

"Kyrie Irving is overcoming all those terrible narratives about him, and he's also dealing a blow to Nike for dropping him from that deal they had with him, lol," @LakersOnX chimed in.

Kyrie was initially a Nike athlete but the brand terminated their partnership with him after the eight-time All-Star was accused of being antisemitic. This led to him signing a deal with Anta in 2023. So far, Irving has one signature shoe with the brand known as the Anta Kai 1.

Kyrie Irving's father Drederick played college basketball at Boston University

Kyrie Irving's father Drederick never got to play in the NBA but he hooped professionally in Australia. Before his professional basketball career, he was a star at Boston University. Drederick Irving played four years from 1984 to 1988 where he averaged 15.8 points and 2.0 assists per game as a guard.

His best season in college was his senior year where he averaged 19.9 points on 50.7% shooting from the field and 43.2% from the three. He ended up playing for the National Basketball League (NBL) which is the Australian professional league.

It was during Drederick's time in Australia that his son Kyrie Irving was born. Irving was born in Melbourne back in 1992 and holds citizenship in both the USA and in Australia.

While Drederick never got to play in the NBA, Kyrie has fulfilled that dream for both of them and is doing so spectacularly. Aside from all the All-Star selections and the other personal accolades, Kyrie has won an NBA title and has a chance to win another against the Boston Celtics this year.