Revisited: Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has a gala time with fellow NBA legends Magic Johnson and Larry Bird at 1997 All-Star weekend

NBA legend Bill Russell breathed his last. He passed away on July 31st at 88 years of age. The former Boston Celtics center won 11 championships and 5 MVP awards in a 13-year career. After winning it all as a player, Russell also took up the head coaching job of the Celtics and won two more championships.

He had a long-lasting impact on the game, and his peers respected him. After his glorious career, he continued to stay close to the game by making All-Star and regular season appearances. During these outings, Russell gave moments that fans will forever remember.

One of his best moments came alongside Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. The three of them shared a few laughs about their iconic careers. In the video below, Magic Johnson heaps praise on Russell, and the 11-time champion had his share of jokes about it.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



(via This moment between Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird will warm your heart 🥺(via @NBA This moment between Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird will warm your heart 🥺 (via @NBA) https://t.co/BChzCowOXT

The three of them have 18 championships amongst each other. It was indeed an iconic moment for the LA Lakers and Celtics fans. They got to see the best players from their teams together. While discussing the number of rings they had, Larry Bird said:

"Majority of them are right here"

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "Bill Russell was a true living legend, and a true hero off the court." @getnickwright remembers NBA legend Bill Russell, who passed away at the age of 88: "Bill Russell was a true living legend, and a true hero off the court."— @getnickwright remembers NBA legend Bill Russell, who passed away at the age of 88: https://t.co/mea0XADdPX

Russell and Magic Johnson seemed to love what Bird said and laughed uncontrollably.

Russell loved to share a few laughs and always brought joy to the people around him. Undoubtedly, he dominated when he was on the court, but outside of that, he touched lives and motivated many to pursue their dreams.

Bill Russell is one of the greatest Celtics players in franchise history

Bill Russell alongside Kobe Bryant at the 2019 ESPYs - Inside

Bill Russell was drafted second overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1956 draft. He didn't start playing for them immediately. He first went to the Summer Olympics. After winning gold and returning to the Celtics, Russell wasted no time showcasing his brilliance.

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 One of my favorite Bill Russell moments… RIP Legend One of my favorite Bill Russell moments… RIP Legend 💔https://t.co/A7VBRpjUZ0

He led the team to their first ever NBA Finals in his rookie season. Despite only starting half the games for the team, Russell's impact on the team was massive. The Celtics matched up against the St. Louis Hawks in the 1957 Finals.

Russell scored historic numbers as he averaged 22.9 points per game, the highest for a rookie in the NBA Finals. He also recorded 32 rebounds in Game 7, helping the Boston Celtics win their first ever NBA title. From thereon, he kept winning titles for the Celtics.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Bill Russell will be remembered as one of the most impactful athletes in American history



-1st Black head coach of any North American pro sports team

-Received Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011

-11x NBA champ (2 as coach)

-5x league MVP

-2x NCAA champ

-Olympic gold medalist Bill Russell will be remembered as one of the most impactful athletes in American history-1st Black head coach of any North American pro sports team-Received Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011-11x NBA champ (2 as coach)-5x league MVP-2x NCAA champ-Olympic gold medalist https://t.co/qSsOb45lAQ

After losing the 1958 Finals, Russell won 8 consecutive championships from 1959-1966. His impeccable performances helped the Celtics sweep through opponents with ease. Out of the eleven championships, Russell won 6 of them by defeating the Lakers in the Finals, another feat of its own.

For the last three years of his career, Russell was a player-coach with the Celtics. He helped the team win two championships during his regime and then decided to retire. Undoubtedly, taking over the record of winning 11 rings will be difficult. However, Bill Russell will be remembered for his work on the court and his massive impact outside of it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far