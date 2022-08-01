Revisited: "I couldn't be more proud of you than if you were my own son" - Looking back at late NBA legend Bill Russell's heartfelt interaction with Kobe Bryant during the 2006 All-Star game

NBA legends Bill Russell and Kobe Bryant's heartfelt interaction during the 2006 All-Star game went viral following the announcement of the former's passing on Sunday. Russell applauded Bryant's competitive spirit and excellence on the court, saying:

"See, I watch a lot of your games. You see, when I watch your games, I try to pick out what each player's agenda is and to see how well he's carrying it out. That's the way I watch it."

Bryant responded:

"But I got that cause' I read your book, that's where I picked up on it!"

What the 11-time NBA champion said to Bryant next touched the former Lakers great and was the highlight of the conversation.

"But seriously, I couldn't be more proud of you than if you were my own son," said Russell.

Kobe Bryant and Bill Russell's relationship in the former's words

Kobe Bryant was one of the keenest students in the game. He didn't miss the opportunity to absorb knowledge from anywhere possible throughout his career. Several players, whether they were younger or older than him, have shared anecdotes about Kobe's willingness to learn skills that could help him excel on and off the court.

Bryant shared an interesting story about his relationship with Bill Russell, which started with the late LA Lakers star calling him because he wanted to learn.

Here's what the five-time NBA champion said (via Andscape):

"I wanted to learn. I think the most imporant thing that we can do when you want to learn is when you actually pick up the phone and ask. And so, I pick up the phone I reached out to Bill Russell and that began a great relationship of mentorship."

Bryant also explained how Russell helped him with basketball tactics and leadership. The latter suggested to the Black Mamba that allowing players on his team to excel in their roles was key to success. Russell focused on rebounding and defending, despite having the potential to be an efficient scorer.

Kobe Bryant said he used that advice to win back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010 in the post-Shaquille O'Neal era. For the leadership part, Bryant claimed that Bill Russell, who endured racism during his playing days in Boston, used the noise around him as fuel to be a dominant force on the court.

Bryant and Russell shared immense respect for each other. They were highly competitive, which helped them record multiple championships.

Their deaths have been a huge loss for the NBA community. Bryant and Russell impacted many lives on and off the court, and the basketball world will continue to remember them for their contributions.

