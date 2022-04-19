Revisited: "If you miss this, you know who will end the game" - Etan Thomas recalls what LeBron James told Gilbert Arenas towards the end of Game 6 in the first round of 2006 NBA Playoffs

In an article for "The Guardian" back in 2020, former Washington Wizards big man Etan Thomas revealed what LeBron James said to Gilbert Arenas in between free throws. Thomas noted that James' words potentially contributed to Arenas' missed free throw.

Thomas wrote:

"LeBron took action. Gilbert had two free-throws to help seal Game 6 and level the best-of-seven series at 3-3. After he missed the first shot, LeBron strolled up to Gilbert and whispered in his ear, 'If you miss these, you know who will end the game.'"

The backstory of that final play was that Damon Jones was benched in Game 6 because Arenas kept scoring on him. Jones entered that final possession and LeBron James found him to hit the game-winner. It was James' first postseason series win.

LeBron James missed the playoffs for just the fourth time this season. James made his postseason debut in 2006 as a member of the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. He faced Gilbert Arenas and the Washington Wizards in the first round.

The Cavaliers went on to beat the Wizards in six games, with Damon Jones hitting the series-winning three-point shot in overtime. The famous play was preceded by Arenas missing two important free throws.

Thomas also told the story of when James came to him in 2008 before the Cavaliers and Wizards faced off in the playoffs once again. James checked in on Thomas, who was recovering from open heart surgery at the time. Thomas wrote:

"I had recently had heart surgery, and LeBron took the time to ask me how my recovery had gone. He joked about not having to come up with a game plan against me after the surgery, but he was also sincere as he said I should think about my health first and foremost."

Gilbert Arenas confirms what LeBron James said to him

Gilbert Arenas of the Washington Wizards and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gilbert Arenas never fully regained his All-Star form after various injuries and the infamous firearm incident in the Wizards locker room. Arenas was LeBron James' first rival in the postseason as they faced each other three straight times from 2006 to 2008.

In an appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Arenas confirmed what Etan Thomas wrote in The Guardian. James' comments in between free throws put a lot of pressure on him. Arenas added that he knew Damon Jones was getting the ball on the final possession and not James, stating:

"He said, "If you miss these free throws, you know who's gonna win it... Everybody assumed that it was him. I knew what he was talking about and I think the thought went into my head."

