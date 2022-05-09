Revisited: "My dream is to see my mother happy everyday, but my goal is to get to the NBA" - 4x NBA champion looks back at himself explaining his goals and dreams in an old interview

Getting into the NBA has been a dream for several aspiring teenagers. While some make it, many fail to cross the final hurdle. Amongst those who do, some have testified about the life-changing experiences they have had in the league.

In 75 years of its existence, the league has grown into a community that not only makes dreams happen but molds society. Over the years, we have seen NBA birth legends, world changers and community developers. One such person is the Akron-born and raised LeBron James.

The 18-time All-Star made his way to the league as the first overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft and made his debut on October 29, 2003 in a Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Sacramento Kings. Since his debut, he has been nothing short of phenomenal, charting new courses as he develops himself into becoming the face of the league.

Timeless Sports @timelesssports_



“I look at my goal and my dream as two different things. My dream is to see my mother happy everyday, but my goal is to get to the NBA.”



Special from a young age



(2002) Teenage LeBron gets asked if his dream is to play in the NBA.“I look at my goal and my dream as two different things. My dream is to see my mother happy everyday, but my goal is to get to the NBA.”Special from a young age (2002) Teenage LeBron gets asked if his dream is to play in the NBA.“I look at my goal and my dream as two different things. My dream is to see my mother happy everyday, but my goal is to get to the NBA.”Special from a young age 💎 https://t.co/NMfIV2uG7D

A video of the 4-time title champion has resurfaced of a teenage LBJ in an interview a year ahead of the draft. The 2002 video clip places James at the age of 17-years speaking about his desire to play in the league.

In the interview, he was questioned if part of his dream was to play in the NBA, a much higher level than college basketball. The teenager responded in a well-collected way, stating that goals and dreams are very different to him. He revealed that his goal is to make it to the league, but his dream is to see his mother happy every day.

“I look at my goal and my dream as two different things," James started. "My dream is to see my mother happy everyday, but my goal is to get to the NBA.”

Who will become the new face of the NBA after LeBron James?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after shooting a basket against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.

For close to two decades, LeBron James has performed at the highest level possible in the NBA. The 37-year old forward has been the face of the league for most of his time in the league and will continue to do that till his retirement.

While there are numerous potential candidates to take over the mantle, the top viable candidates include Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. Both players have had an amazing career in the league thus far, but Antetokounmpo edges out Durant owing to being five-years younger and having already won all the awards possible.

Edited by Diptanil Roy