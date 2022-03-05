Ric Bucher says the LA Lakers haven’t hit rock bottom yet: “The pain can get much worse than this”

Fox Sports analyst Ric Bucher believes the LA Lakers haven't hit rock bottom yet, despite them falling eight games below the .500 mark following their 111-132 loss to the Clippers. The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference and could struggle to keep their hopes of playoff qualification alive if they fail to get out of this slump.

Bucher believes that falling out of the play-in tournament spots will mean the LA Lakers hitting rock bottom this season. Here's what he said regarding this on 'Undisputed' recently:

"I'm sorry Lakers fans, I'd love to tell you that the pain is not gonna get much worse than this, but the pain can get much worse than this. They're still in the ninth spot. They've lost four in a row, the New Orleans Pelicans are on a roll since acquiring CJ McCollum and making that move. They've won three in a row."

"Rock bottom in my estimation is you fall completely out of the play-in, playoff picture, completely out of the play-in tournament and LeBron James decides that, you know what this is not worth it, I'm gonna shut it down, I'm gonna save myself."

LeBron James has been playing at an MVP-caliber level, averaging 28.9 points per game for the LA Lakers this season. However, the Lakers do not have a consistent scoring option behind him. Russell Westbrook has struggled to carry that load in the absence of Anthony Davis, while Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony have been streaky with their performances.

LA Lakers have lost seven of their last eight games

The LA Lakers have arguably been the most disappointing team this NBA season. Despite the talent they have on their roster, they have struggled to find their chemistry this far into the season. Injuries have played a part, but the Lakers have had at least two of their three superstars, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, available for the majority of their games.

That has been a better ratio compared to some of the other teams like the LA Clippers and Miami Heat, who, despite missing their frontline players, have performed well. The LA Lakers face a stern test ahead as they will be without Anthony Davis for at least two weeks.

They have the second-toughest remaining schedule during that stretch, which will only pile more pressure on them to produce winning results consistently. Nevertheless, they have shown glimpses of their potential, and if they manage to sustain that, they could head into the play-in tournament games with momentum.

