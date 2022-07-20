“The Utah Jazz know that they’ve got a fish on the hook” - Ric Bucher says the New York Knicks are desperate for 3x All-Star

As the market for Donovan Mitchell starts to take shape, the New York Knicks have jumped out as the early frontrunner for the star guard. Armed with young players and picks, they have all the pieces to put together the NBA's latest blockbuster trade.

After acquiring a massive haul for Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz will expect the same in return for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks will have a steep price to pay if they intend to pair the All-Star with newly signed Jalen Brunson.

FS1's Ric Bucher believes the Knicks will overpay in a Mitchell trade. Given their long desire to be competitive, he feels they will do whatever it takes to get a star-level player on the roster. Bucher said:

"The Utah Jazz know that the New York Knicks are desperate for a star. They see Donovan Mitchell in the crosshairs, and we've seen this before with the New York Knicks. They will overpay to get that star when they are starved for one."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



on the latest NBA offseason chatter "I'd rather have two years of Kevin Durant than four years of Donovan Mitchell." @RicBucher on the latest NBA offseason chatter "I'd rather have two years of Kevin Durant than four years of Donovan Mitchell."@RicBucher on the latest NBA offseason chatter https://t.co/7nUzBIigmY

Should the New York Knicks go all-in on trading for Donovan Mitchell

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

The Knicks have been known to make some questionable decisions over the years, but trading for Donovan Mitchell could make sense. Mitchell is already on a long-term contract. Last season, he averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. The Knicks could acquire a premier talent to center their team around.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



🗣️



"The Knicks and the Jazz will reengage here at some point... The Jazz are not gonna necessarily move quickly... New York is motivated to get Donovan Mitchell but I think they're also motivated to not just give up everything to get him."🗣️ @wojespn "The Knicks and the Jazz will reengage here at some point... The Jazz are not gonna necessarily move quickly... New York is motivated to get Donovan Mitchell but I think they're also motivated to not just give up everything to get him."🗣️ @wojespn https://t.co/WCkOJwvcz6

Mitchell would be joining Brunson and Julius Randle. The recent acquisitions of the first two could entice other stars to join the Knicks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far