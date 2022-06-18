“He is on Mount Rushmore of the guys that you hate” - Rich Eisen praises Draymond Green and the Warriors trio, says ‘you’ll suddenly love’ Draymond if he joins your team

The most hated player on the Golden State Warriors roster, Draymond Green recorded a stellar performance in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He was instrumental in the team's success, having featured for 41 minutes. He made great plays on both ends.

He is mostly hated for his antics on the court and gestures geared towards the opponent's fans. His frequent controversial takes on his podcast have not helped either, as other pundits seem to have grown to dislike him also.

Throughout the NBA Finals series, his attention and performances were questioned. People felt he was not giving his all on the court, distracted by his podcast. But as the saying goes, "the end justifies the means."

Rich Eisen had nothing but praise for the Warriors forward in his recent podcast. He stated that Green was on his Mount Rushmore and a player most hate, unless he is on their team. He also described the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Green as one of the greatest trios of all-time.

"They have an incredible Hall of Fame trio that we will be talking about as one of the greatest trios of all-time," Eisen said. "Draymond Green last night 12, 12 and 8, almost a triple-double. He is on the Mount Rushmore of guys that you hate unless he's on your team.

"He's of the mount Rushmore of love him because he's on my team but everybody else hates him, but if he comes on your team you'll suddenly love him too."

Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson make a claim to being the greatest trios of all-time

The Golden State Warriors' magnificent trio just clinched their fourth NBA championship title together. They have dominated the league in the last decade.

Their win over the Celtics led to their fourth NBA title. The trio have been pegged by most media companies as potentially the greatest trio of all-time. The title is often associated with the Celtics' legendary trio consisting of Bill Russell, Bob Cousy and John Havlicek.

Other notable trios include Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili of the San Antonio Spurs, as well as Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman of the Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics trio won six championship titles together. Russell clinched a total of 11, with Cousy and Havlicek both securing 8 titles each. While the Warriors trio could be pegged as one of the greatest, it is, however, too hasty to address them as the all-time greatest.

