Rich Paul is endorsing Jake Paul’s wish to be part of $166.92 billion sporting giant: “I’ll definitely make the phone call”

Rich Paul has cemented himself as one of the biggest agents in the entire world. Despite not having a college degree like many of his peers, Paul has managed to carve out his own path in the world of sports. With an incredibly impressive list of clients, Paul's reputation precedes itself, with individuals from all walks of life impressed by what the Ohio native has accomplished.

In addition to his work with high-level athletes, Paul has also become a popular celebrity in his own right. Much like Rob Pelinka, for example, Paul has become a recognizable face in professional sports, frequently sitting courtside at games.

During a recent appearance on controversial YouTuber Jake Paul's "BS w/ Jake Paul" podcast, Paul asked the agent for assistance getting in touch with multi-billion dollar sporting giant Nike. Although he stated he didn't want to step on any toes, Rich Paul offered to help put the two sides in touch.

"I want to be sponsored by Nike, and I'm sure you know someone there. I think I'm the perfect Nike athlete," Jake Paul said. "... I'm manifesting, you knowing someone at Nike and me being a Nike athlete."

Paul responded, saying:

"I definitely know the right people at Nike. I don't know who represents you, but I don't want to get in front of their job, but I'll definitely make the phone call."

Looking at how Rich Paul got his start as an agent

As previously stated, while many of Paul's peers were chasing their dream of becoming an agent through the conventional route, Paul's was different. Rather than attending college to learn how to be an elite agent, Paul figured things out independently.

As the story goes, Rich Paul was selling vintage sports jerseys out of his car, making the trip from Ohio down South to purchase jerseys, which he would sell back home. On one occasion, while at an airport, he spoke with a young LeBron James, who was impressed by a retro NFL jersey Paul was wearing.

The two spoke before going their separate ways, with Paul going on to sell LeBron James a vintage Magic Johnson jersey as well. Although the partnership didn't immediately materialize, once the duo began their professional relationship, Paul's career took off.

Today, he is widely considered one of the best agents in the world of professional sports. In addition to being responsible for some of the biggest contracts in professional sports, Rich Paul has built up a true titan of the industry in Klutch Sports.