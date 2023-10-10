Rich Paul signature shoe with New Balance: What we know about Klutch Sports CEO's shoe line

Renowned sports apparel company New Balance introduced a Rich Paul signature shoe line in December 2021, marking a historic milestone as the first time a sports agent has received such an honor as signature shoes are typically reserved for athletes.

Paul had the chance to flaunt his creative side through a collaboration with New Balance on a 550 project.

During the release of “The Rich Paul Collection” in 2021, which included a new version of the 550s and an apparel collection, the Klutch Sports CEO said he drew inspiration from the aspiring creators, entrepreneurs and tastemakers of the future set to tackle seemingly insurmountable challenges to pursue their dreams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Growing up, sports and music were the examples of who you looked up to. I didn’t know of a sports agent that looked like me,” Paul said of the collection. “I hope this collaboration with New Balance shows kids what is possible through hard work and believing in yourself.”

The New Balance 550s are known for their retro charm and modern flair, and the Rich Paul edition introduces a distinctive character to these shoes with cream and baby blue hues.

Expand Tweet

In July, New Balance revealed its second collaborative project with Paul, named "Forever Yours," which also featured the 550 model.

Expand Tweet

The "Forever Yours" model was given its name as a heartfelt tribute to the sport of basketball.

Both sneakers retail at $130.

Following release of Rich Paul signature shoe, New Balance partners with Klutch itself

In February, Klutch Sports announced it was launching a new sportswear brand in partnership with New Balance called Klutch Athletics.

Expand Tweet

The initial Klutch Athletics collection offers a range of training tops, shorts and various clothing items designed for men, women and youth.

“I’m thrilled to create Klutch Athletics to focus on supporting athletes and the communities in which they live and play,” Paul said in a press release.

“There’s a gap right now that we can fill – creating training product that is functional, but with style. We’ve seen other brands moving away from youth sports and training, so we’re focused on bringing the new look of training for the next generation.”

Paul stands as a prominent figure in the sports world as the agent of top-tier NBA players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green and Zach LaVine, but his ability to market his own brand to sports companies and innovative approach to agency set him apart.