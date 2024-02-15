"Richard Jefferson is tripping wtf": NBA fans shocked after former champ says Warriors 'needed' Dejan Milojevic's unfortunate demise

Fans on social media slammed former NBA star-turned-analyst Richard Jefferson following his comments on the late Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, who tragically died last month. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star was calling the game between Golden State and the LA Clippers, and in one of the instances said the team "needed" Milojevic's unfortunate demise.

While it should be noted that the analyst perhaps didn't intend it to come out the way it did, the damage was done when fans erupted online.

Jefferson paid attention to the Milojevic's initials 'DM' engraved inside a heart at the Chase Center as a tribute to the late Serbian assistant coach, and spoke at length about the Warriors going through a tough stretch, but later playing their best basketball:

"Supporting his family in this very, very difficult time. You've seen the shirts, you've seen the local mural on the court, but on the flip side, this could be something that brings the group together, something they might have needed at that moment."

This left fans in a daze on X, formerly Twitter:

Richard Jefferson's comments left NBA fans in shock

The Warriors host the Clippers on the back of a five-game winning stretch, leading 75-65 in the third quarter. As for Jefferson's comments, the backlash on social media has not been responded to by the former player yet.

Richard Jefferson had earlier called out Warriors star Draymond Green

Not one to mince words, Richard Jefferson had earlier called out Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green. Following the four-time NBA champions' fiery outburst against Phoenix Suns big Jusuf Nurkic earned him an indefinite suspension (12 games), the analyst lambasted Green:

"Come on Draymond," Jefferson said, "Dray what are you doing man? You're too important, too good. This is getting to a space man where you're hurting the game.

"This is bad for the game of basketball, what you're doing is bad for basketball & you are too good for the game of basketball but what you're doing my brother is bad for the game. Come on."

This isn't Jefferson's first time criticizing Green. He has previously called out Green for his on-court antics and questioned his leadership style. The incident with Nurkic had fans, players and analysts talking about his attitude on the floor, and some of them were genuinely concerned with his hardwood infractions.

Irrespective of the outcome against the Clippers, Richard Jefferson's comments will likely take center stage as the game progresses. It remains to be seen if the ESPN analyst will take to social media to clarify his statement in the days to come.

