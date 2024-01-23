Rick Ross' baby mama Tia Kemp berates Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union for supporting daughter's choices: "Failure to 305 culture"

Tia Kemp, ex-girlfriend of rapper Rick Ross, criticized Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for supporting their daughter, Zaya Wade, who came out as transgender four years ago.

Kemp, who has a son with Rick Ross, took to Instagram and called out Wade and his wife for how they have handled the situation with their daughter.

"Wade you are a failure to the 305 culture, you let this child grow up. Gabby, you are a 'h**e'. You did everything that child wanted. Wade, you got too successful to be running around trying to raise boys...You should have gave that child back to his mama," Tia Kemp said on an Instagram Live.

Dwyane Wade calls her daughter Zaya Wade a 'hero'

Ever since Zaya Wade came out as a transgender, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have done their best to support her. As the NBA Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend said, they are both very proud of her decision to come out and do their best to help her feel comfortable.

"She is the strong one. She is a hero. It is our job to ensure that we listen to her. We listen to the doctors. We ask questions and we create ideas of how Zaya should be raised in this world. We don't allow others to do that for us," Dwyane Wade said three years ago, via People.

"It was a process for us to sit down with our daughter and find out who she is and what she likes. We put our hopes and we put our fears on our kids. With Zaya, we decided to listen to her. She is walking us on the journey."

"This is another reason why I don't live in this state," he said about his decision to move to California from Florida.

Zaya Wade has been working as a model and is also an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. She also referred to how she has been dealing with the critics after making her decision public.

"It's about being you and expressing yourself the way you want to. She tries to teach me that beauty standards are arbitrary and don't mean anything. What people thought was the standard is not. Being myself is the best technique out there," Zaya Wade said, via People.

Zaya Wade also referred to her ability to keep all this toxic behavior from other people away from her and find ways to live a happy life.

Zaya Wade's mother is Sionvaughn Funches, who was married to NBA Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade but got a divorce several years ago. Wade has been married to Union since 2013. They have a child together, Kaavia, while Wade has another two kids, Zaire and Xavier.

