Ridiculous stat shows LeBron James going from 30k to 40k points in same time as he did for 10,000 points milestone

LeBron James hit 40,000 career points on March 2, 2024, in a game against the Denver Nuggets. He became the only player in NBA history to reach that milestone. The enormity of what he had accomplished could mean that he might be the only one to ever sit on that mountain.

The four-time MVP is not considered by many to be an all-time great scoring machine. And yet, his consistency for over two decades is simply mind-blowing. In his second year in the NBA, he averaged 27.2 points per game. 20 years later, he is putting up 25.3 PPG as the oldest player in the league.

It took LeBron James 368 games to go from zero to 10K points. A dunk in the third quarter versus the Boston Celtics pushed him past that barrier. He was 23 years and 58 days old when he achieved the feat, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to do so.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

On October 17, 2022, LeBron James scored a jumper against the San Antonio Spurs to breach the 30K point mark. It took him another 368 games to stand on a plateau no one had ever stood before. James’ consistency and excellence are beyond staggering.

The figures also mean that despite advancing in age and supposedly diminishing skills, LeBron James remains a certified bucket-getter. He doesn’t have the most stylish way of scoring, but he relentlessly produces points for his team. At least when it comes to scoring, Father Time hasn’t caught up yet with the 20x All-Star.

Expand Tweet

This season, James is averaging 25.3 PPG, which is lower than his 28.9 PPG output during the 2022-23 campaign. “King James,” however, has been more efficient. He is hitting 52.7%/40.8% compared to last season’s 50.0%/32.1% split. Even with Anthony Davis in the lineup, he remains the Lakers’ most potent threat.

Fans will be excited to see how LeBron James will do in the next 368 games

LeBron James averaged 27.1 PPG for 368 games to go from zero to 10K and from 30K to 40K. He seems determined to continue playing, particularly with his son Bronny James probably joining the 2024 NBA Draft. With added motivation, he could continue his already unbelievable consistency and excellence.

James will have to play roughly 4.5 years and average 27.1 PPG to take his scoring record to 40K. Basketball fans will have a hard time wrapping their heads around those numbers. But, if one can do it, it will be the Akron, Ohio native.

Realistically, "King James" could only last for 2-3 more years. Regardless of how many more games he will play, most will be interested to see how far he can take his scoring record.