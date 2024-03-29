“Ridiculous”: Warriors coach Steve Kerr lashes out at Steph Curry’s leadership critics amid ‘grown man’ Draymond Green's actions

Following Draymond Green's latest ejection, the leadership of Steph Curry has been called into question. When asked about the topic, Steve Kerr quickly came to the defense of his star player.

Against the Orlando Magic Wednesday night, Green received two technical fouls just four minutes into the game. They were given for arguing with officials, which eventually led to his ejection. Despite this rocky start, the Golden State Warriors still managed to come away with a victory.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is just the latest of Green's antics this season that have led to him being sidelined. As he continues to be removed from games, some feel Steph Curry's leadership capabilities should be brought into question.

During a recent radio appearance, Kerr stated that Green's action have nothing to do with Curry. The former DPOY has been in the league for some time now, and his actions are his own.

“Draymond knows he’s a grown man. He's got to handle his own business," Kerr said. "Any mention of Steph being culpable is just ridiculous. The way Steph has carried our franchise represented our franchise for 15 years. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Expand Tweet

Curry ended up recording a double-double (17 points, 10 assists) to help lead the Warriors to a 101-93 win over the Magic.

"High Level" NBA people feeling doubt about Steph Curry's leadership of Warriors

Between multiple suspensions and ejections, it's been a season to forget for Draymond Green. However, somehow his on-court antics have led to Steph Curry's reputation taking a hit.

The narrative regarding his leadership skills all began Thursday during an ESPN segment. Former NBA player Jay Williams stated that "high level" people have reached out to him regarding the Golden State Warriors star. They feel he isn't capable of leading the team because he can't control Green.

"I'm getting texts from high level people. What these texts are reading is how about the leadership of Stephen Curry," Williams said. "That's how these conversations are going...For him not controlling Draymond."

Expand Tweet

Seeing that Curry was the face of the Warriors' dynasty, it's tough to question his leadership at this point. Green has always been an emotional player, and his reputation is starting to catch up to him. Even if Curry tried to stop it, it's likely Green wouldn't listen.

Another reason why Curry's leadership shouldn't be questioned is because of how things have gone this season. Despite all their ups and downs, he has been their on constant. The former MVP has been a strong leader on the floor, and is the main reason why they have shot at the postseason.

While Green has been sidelined and Klay Thompson has regressed, Steph Curry is still one of the top stars in the league. This season, he is averaging 26.5 points, 4.4 points and 5.0 assists. Without his high-level play, there is no telling what this season looks like for Golden State.