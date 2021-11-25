"Right f**king here!" - LeBron James points to heckling fan as security escorts the person out of the LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers game

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James found himself involved in another ejection situation tonight, except this time it wasn't any of the players on the court. During a competitive overtime battle on the road against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James suddenly began talking with an official and pointed out a pair of fans that were sitting courtside. After communicating with the referee, security was called onto the court to remove from the stadium two of the fans that were pointed out by LeBron.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward had previously been ejected in his last game after a mixup with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart that eventually resulted in LeBron being suspended by the league. Tonight was LeBron's first game back for the Lakers and it was obvious that LeBron wasn't a fan of what the courtside spectators were doing.

It's still unclear what exactly was said to LeBron James that made him seek out the officials to remove the fans from the arena. There was no obvious act that would have drawn attention to the fan, such as throwing an object onto the court, so many are suggesting that it must have been something that was said towards the Los Angeles Lakers forward. A video of the incident shows one of the fans who was escorted off the court, mocking LeBron while making a crying face. When LeBron was asked about the situation in his postgame press conference, James refused to go into specific details but said it involved "obscene gestures and language that cannot be tolerated."

While the ejection is sure to draw plenty of attention in the media, the performance of James was also worthy of discussion. With the Lakers trying to bounce back from a tough loss against the New York Knicks, LeBron James took over when the team needed him to the most. The star forward finished the game with a season-high 39 points as well as 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks. The Lakers found themselves down by 12 before roaring back and earning a tough win in overtime. The victory puts the Los Angeles Lakers back at .500 for the season with a 10-10 record as they get ready for a pair of home games including matchups against the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons.

