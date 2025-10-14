"Right mindset and the right intentions": Chris Finch responds after Rob Dillingham makes strong case for bigger role with hot streak

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch gave backup guard Rob Dillingham the start on Monday against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. The No. 8 pick of last year’s draft responded with 27 points, nine assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes. Dillingham, who has been solid, gave his most impressive preseason outing.After the game, Finch answered when asked what made the 20-year-old guard effective (via Andrew Dukowitz):““I thought he started the game with the right mindset and the right intentions. Getting out, pushing it, just making some simple plays for his teammates. … He was really good opportunistically looking for his offense. … For me, it was the pushing and the playmaking at the foundation of it all.”Rob Dillingham did his biggest damage in the opening minutes of the game. He set up the Timberwolves' first three baskets before diving into the teeth of the Loong-Tigers’ defense with a layup. Two possessions later, he hit a 3-pointer. Dillingham’s hot start gave the home team a 30-20 first-quarter lead.Last season, the cat-quick point guard struggled to find minutes in a backcourt that featured Mike Conley, Donte DiVincenzo and superstar Anthony Edwards. With Nickeil-Alexander Walker gone, he could push for more minutes in Chris Finch’s rotation.Rob Dillingham focuses on elite assist-to-turnover ratio for new seasonRob Dillingham talked to reporters after the game, following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 134-74 win against an overmatched opponent from China. He shared with reporters what he would be concentrating on for the upcoming season:“Really just less turnovers, no turnovers, way more assists, no turnovers and knocking down open shots because I know I’m going to have to do that for us.”Andrew Dukowitz @adukeMNLINKRob Dillingham on his focus’ for the rest of preseason “Really just less turnovers, no turnovers, way more assists, no turnovers and knocking down open shots because I know I’m going to have to do that for us”The lopsided win against the Loong-Tigers was an example of how Rob Dillingham wants to contribute to the Timberwolves. He had nine assists with just one turnover. In three previous preseason games, he has totaled 18 assists and eight turnovers. So far, Dillingham is trending right where Chris Finch wants him to be.Last season, Nickeil-Alexander Walker used to handle backup playmaking duties when Mike Conley sat. With him going to the Atlanta Hawks, Finch could rely more on Dillingham to take up that role.