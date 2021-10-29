"Right now, James Harden is just not there" - Kendrick Perkins gets critical about James Harden, says rules aren't to be blamed for bad performances

James Harden hasn't had the best start to his 2021-22 campaign, something that has been noted by NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins. The reputed analyst has observed that Harden's lean run cannot be blamed on the NBA's rule change regarding shooting fouls.

Harden has averaged 16.6 points, seven rebounds and eight assists per game this season. That is the lowest he has averaged at the start of the season since his Oklahoma City Thunder days.

Perkins said on ESPN's NBA Today that James Harden cannot blame rule changes for his low numbers. That's because players like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Trae Young have put up massive numbers despite the rule change. He also noted that Harden has gone missing right when Kevin Durant needed him the most, especially with Kyrie Irving out. Here is what Perkins said:

"The thing about James Harden right now is that he's struggling, and I just feel that Kevin Durant needs him the most, especially with Kyrie Irving being out. And right now, James Harden is just not there. It's not scary hours, it might be weary hours."

There are multiple reasons for Harden's lack of form, including fitness concerns, rule changes and his reduced aggressiveness. The NBA's rule change, in particular, seems to have had a huge effect on The Beard. That's apparent because he has been unable to go to the charity stripe as often as he would have liked to.

Can Kevin Durant guide the Nets to an NBA Championship with James Harden being more of a facilitator?

James Harden battling for the ball against Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

James Harden was brought in to complement Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He was also expected to be the third scorer and keep up the Nets' offensive efficiency when either KD or Irving are rested.

Harden took over playmaking duties from Irving to allow the latter to flourish as a scorer. But with Irving out for the foreseeable future, it's imperative The Beard reverts to being more of a scorer to help relieve the offensive burden off KD.

KD has the ability to carry a team single-handedly, but runs the risk of burning himself out before the postseason, So it's vital Harden shows up if the Brooklyn Nets are to make it out of a stacked Eastern Conference featuring the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks.

