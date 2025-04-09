"Right to be upset" - NBA insider makes his feelings clear about Luka Doncic's untimely ejection against OKC Thunder

On Monday, Luka Doncic was ejected from a game after he seemingly cursed at a fan in OKC, picking up his second technical foul in the game against the Thunder. At that moment, referee J.T. Orr thought the profanity was towards him, causing him to blow the whistle and throw Doncic out of the court.

As the ejection hurt the LA Lakers in their 136-120 loss to the Thunder, NBA insider Brian Windhorst made his feelings known about the situation, saying that Doncic should still be held responsible for how he treated the refs in the game.

On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "Get Up," Windhorst said,

"The Lakers [have] every right to be upset about this, but Luka bears a lot of this responsibility," Windhorst said. “The problem is, he was not ejected just because of that. He was ejected because he previously got a technical for profanely cursing at the exact same official and the reason that this official assumed that he was cursing him out was because Luka curses out officials almost on a nightly basis.”

Doncic was ejected early in the fourth quarter when the Lakers were still leading 108-107. After the controversial call, the Lakers absorbed a 24-8 run from the Thunder to cruise to the win.

He finished the game with 23 points, three rebounds and five assists in a losing effort.

Doncic has built a reputation as a constant talker to officials, even since his days with the Dallas Mavericks.

The incident was his first ejection since being traded to the LA Lakers last February.

The loss put the Lakers at 48-31, still good to be the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Thunder remained on top of the league with a 65-14 record.

Lakers superstar LeBron James expresses feelings on Doncic’s ejection

LeBron James came to the defense of his teammate Luka Doncic after he was untimely ejected in their loss against the OKC Thunder. James expressed disbelief at the referee’s ruling, especially as he had already given the Lakers guard an earlier technical foul as a stern warning.

“I don’t know why the ref was taking it personally," James said. "He had already given Luka one, and Luka knew that. Luka was going back and forth with the fan sitting courtside, like Luka does. The fans get to talk s**t, talk out of their mind, whatever the case may be, and Luka was going back and forth. But then another T on Vando after a blocked shot. This game was just weird as hell after that moment.”

James led the Lakers in the game with 28 points, following up on an impressive LA win against the same Thunder team last Sunday, when they won by 27 points.

The Lakers still have three games left in the regular season to regroup and bounce back from the frustrating loss ahead of what is expected to be a heated playoff run.

