Chris Brown reacted strongly after allegedly being snubbed from the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The Grammy winner claimed in a series of Instagram stories on the morning of Feb. 7 that the NBA snubbed him from the event after initially inviting him to play. He said he also declined the league's second invitation to sit courtside during the weekend.

The Neighborhood Talk shared on Instagram that singer Victoria Monet liked a comment comparing Chris Brown's situation to actor Jonathan Majors.

Victoria Monet's now deleted liked comment about the comparison between Jonathan Majors and Chris Brown

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brown alleged that he was uninvited because of "sponsors, like RUFFLES.” Ruffles, the potato chips brand, told Page Six that although they were the sponsors of the event, they had no involvement in "any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions."

Starting off as one of the most promising R&B singers of his generation, Brown, 34, has multiple accusations against him and has had several run-ins with the law.

In 2009, he was arrested and charged with battery after assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna the night before the Grammys. He later pleaded guilty and completed his probation in 2015, according to Rolling Stones.

Expand Tweet

However, several fans were puzzled by Victoria Monet's liked comment as she has worked with Chris Brown in the past, such as the 2014 song "Drunk Texting."

Whether she agreed with the comparison made by the commenter on Chris Brown's situation being the same as Jonathan Majors or not, numerous fans shared strong reactions on the matter.

"It's not just about basketball. It's the fact that he made his mistake years, decades ago and he continues to be played with and disrespected. If you keep poking and poking, and poking a person, it's going to be that one thing that breaks the camel's back.

"Let the man right his wrongs [which he has] and move on. Rihanna ain't even mad no more, she been didn't care," one fan said.

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Fan Reaction #3

Fan Reaction #4

Fan Reaction #5

Fan Reaction #6

Fan Reaction #7

Fan Reaction #8

Why did Chris Brown get snubbed from the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

With Chris Brown's frustrations on getting uninvited, why did he get snubbed from the 2024 NBA All-Star Game? For starters, one of the league's sponsors was Ruffles, and Brown claimed they could have had some conflict of interest if the artist made an appearance in the NBA All-Star Weekend.

In that scenario, the NBA wasn't only prioritizing their brand and reputation but also had to factor in how their sponsors would be affected. Ruffles, however, said in a statement to Page Six that they had no role in it.

“Ruffles sponsored last night’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, however Ruffles did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions,” the company said.