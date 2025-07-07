"Rip him and Tatum" - NBA fans heartbroken as Pacers lose Tyrese Haliburton for entire 2025-26 season

Indiana Pacers fans were left heartbroken after it was revealed that Tyrese Haliburton has no chance of returning next season. On Monday, Pacers President Kevin Pritchard confirmed that their star guard will miss the entire 2025-26 season.

Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon in the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the OKC Thunder. The two-time All-Star suffered the injury after shooting three back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Thunder sat in the driver's seat from that point and secured a win (103-91) to become the 2024-25 NBA champions. Despite the sad news, some fans were hopeful for a late return next season.

However, some fans swarmed the post - via Bleacher Report on X - with indifferent comments.

"Rip him and Tatum 💔" one fan commented.

"Hope OKC fans are happy with their hospital ring," another fan commented.

"Still can't believe he tore his achilles in a G7 man. Just brutal. OKCs ring has to be the most fraudulent in NBA history," another fan commented.

One fan called the Pacers the worst team in the league without their star guard.

"Damn Pacers go from NBA Finals to worst team in the east 🤦‍♂️" the fan commented.

"So unfortunate. The Pacers are going from just one win away of the title to probably two years away from being contenders again," another fan said.

"Add them to the list of teams that will be tanking for the 2026 draftees," another fan said.

The Indiana Pacers - who also lost their big man Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks - go into the 2025/26 season with a lesser chance of repeating last season's historic record. For now, the team's fans can only wait and hope for their star guard's speedy recovery.

Tyrese Haliburton shows up to support Caitlin Clark's Fever after surgery for heartbreaking injury

Tyrese Haliburton's championship dreams came to an end after the Pacers suffered defeat against the Thunder in the decisive game. However, he has not lost hope for Indiana as he attended the women's game against the LA Sparks on Sunday.

Haliburton wore a Fever hoodie and showed his support to the team while his right leg was in a protective case. However, his presence failed to inspire the Caitlin Clark-less Fever to beat the Sparks as they suffered a narrow 89-87 defeat.

