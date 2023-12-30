RJ Barrett trade: Toronto Raptors updated depth chart after landing #3 pick from 2019 NBA Draft

RJ Barrett was a significant part of the first big trade that saw O.G. Anunoby traded from the Toronto Raptors to the New York Knicks. Although the Raptors lost Anunoby, they acquired two young standouts, Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. The Raptors look to improve their spot in the Eastern Conference standings; thus, their acquisitions will be significant.

Before the trade, Anunoby was starting for the team, resulting in a gap in the team's depth chart. Although the Raptors also parted ways with Precious Achuiwa and Malachi Flynn, they now have Barrett and Quickley to fill the gap.

With that in mind, let's look at the updated Toronto Raptors depth chart after landing Barrett, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and Quickley.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Scottie Barnes Dennis Schroder Markquis Nowell SG Immanuel Quickley Gary Trent Jr Gradey Dick SF RJ Barrett Too Porter Jr PF Pascal Siakam Jalen McDaniels C Jakob Poeltl Chris Boucher Jontay Porter

Anunoby averaged 33.3 minutes per game under coach Darko Rajakovic, leaving a significant gap in the team's depth chart. Fortunately, the Raptors will acquire two young high-motor players who aren't strangers to big minutes.

Given Tom Thibodeau's reputation for playing starters extensively in rotations, Barrett and Quickley will be able to hit the ground running. Once the trade is finalized and medical evaluations are completed, expect both men to be immediate difference makers.

Looking at how the RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley trade could help the Raptors improve their season

This season has been underwhelming for the Toronto Raptors. They hoped to build momentum after making it into the playoffs via the NBA Play-In Tournament last season.

With offseason acquisitions like Dennis Schroder, fresh off a win with Team Germany in the FIBA World Cup, and rookie Gradey Dick, hope was high. So far this season, the Raptors have continued to struggle. With a 12-19 record, the team sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Given their current position in the standings, the team would miss the play-in tournament if the regular season were to end today. Despite that, they sit just one game behind the Chicago Bulls in 10th place, meaning their postseason hopes are still alive.

While teams like the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) are well outside of contention, the Raptors hope the trade for RJ Barrett and Emmanuel Quickley can turn things around.

With the season nearly halfway over and just over a month to go until the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see if the team is done making moves. Considering Pascal Siakam has also found his name in trade rumors, only time will tell how things play out.