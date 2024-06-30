"Rob, Jeanie, and JJ need to make things right": Fans chastise Lakers' front office after "upset" Phil Handy reportedly unlikely to return

As reported by Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily, an "upset" former assistant coach Phil Handy is unlikely to return to the LA Lakers after not being considered for their head coach position amidst their recent searches. Reacting to the news, Lakers fans took to X, to call out members of the franchise's front office for reportedly letting go of the long-time staff member.

"This is bad news..... rob, jeanie, and jj need to make things right," a fan commented.

"Front office needs to go!" a fan tweeted.

"Phil Handy deserves better! 🏀 Rob and Jeanie, treat your valuable staff with respect and loyalty. The NBA world is watching," a fan said.

The barrage against the front office continued.

"Jeanie what did you do to my team 💔," another fan commented.

"Phil is super respected in NBA Circles. He knows the Lakers is a circus," a user tweeted.

"jeanie really the worst," another user chimed in.

Phil Handy is well-known as a player development coach and is regarded as one of the best in the league. After dedicating five years in LA, he was fired by the Lakers along with Darvin Ham and the rest of the coaching staff after the team was eliminated in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

In 2020, Handy conveyed that he was ready to take over a team as a head coach, with over 11 years of experience as a development coach in the league.

“I am definitely at that point now to where I know I’m ready to be a head coach,” Handy said (via New York Daily News). “I’m ready to take on my own team and direct the ship in that fashion.”

However, he was not considered for the position when the Lakers fired Frank Vogel in 2022, and Darvin Ham in 2024. Instead, former NBA player and podcaster, JJ Redick, who has no previous coaching experience in the league, was brought in to replace Ham as the Lakers' new head coach ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Anthony Davis attends Phil Handy's camp at Mamba Sports Academy

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis was spotted attending a camp run by former Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, on Friday.

Handy has helped many league stars, including LeBron James and late Kobe Bryant, elevate their game to new heights and it seems Davis may want the same from Handy during their offseason training sessions.

Phil Handy boasts a tremendous resume and other teams may be interested in offering him a position that matches his talents. It remains to be seen where the three-time champion lands in his NBA coaching career ahead of the 2024-25 season.