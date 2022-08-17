“Lakers are always broken during this LeBron era rather than joy in La La land” - Rob Parker believes LeBron James’ Lakers run has been a disaster

Even though he delivered the LA Lakers a title, it's hard to say that LeBron James' time in California has gone as planned. Over the past two years, they missed the playoffs once and were eliminated in the first round in 2021.

When LA first signed LeBron and paired him with Anthony Davis, they were expected to be perennial finals contenders. However, AD has struggled to stay on the court. On top of that, other roster moves have left LA stuck with an awkward-fitting cast.

On the "The Odd Couple" podcast, analyst Rob Parker said, 2020 championship aside, he feels the team has been surrounded by nothing but injuries and disarray.

"I think it's been a disaster to be honest, I really do," Parker said. "And I know you say he did win a championship. But if you really look at what happened even last year, LeBron averaged 30 points and they went three or four months without winning back-to-back games in this weak NBA.

"That worked out, but I think there's been more disappointment and bad play and the feeling like the Lakers are always broken during this LeBron era rather than joy in La La land."

Can the LA Lakers turn things around before the LeBron James era comes to an end?

As of now, LeBron James is playing on a one-year deal for $44.7 million. With that in mind, this season could be the Lakers' last chance to convince him to stay. It's also worth noting that he's said on multiple occasions that he wants to play with his sons when they make it to the league.

It will be tough for LA to turn things around with itr current roster, but there is still some hope. The only chance they have of being a competitive team in the Western Conference is if Anthony Davis can return to his level of play.

While on the floor, Davis is among the league's top big men. The only problem is that he's appeared in a total of 76 games over the past two years. In the minimal time he played last season, he averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks.

James and Davis have shown they are capable of leading a team to a title when they are fully healthy. Their supporting cast might not be as strong now, but if they can bounce back, LA may have a shot at title contention again.

