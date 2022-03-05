Rob Parker reacts to Draymond Green’s telling LA Lakers fans to not act like ‘spoiled brats’ and boo the team: “That’s not disrespectful, disrespectful is calling out somebody’s mother’s name”

The LA Lakers were recently booed during a home game they lost, and Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green oddly came to their defense.

Rob Parker of Fox Sports, who has been working in sports media for a long time, countered Green’s argument on his podcast.

The Lakers (27-35) have had an abysmal season, including their first four games since the All-Star Break. They did not play well at all in those four games, losing two by more than 20 points. All four were at Crypto.com Arena, even though the fourth was an LA Clippers' home game.

Green said,

“To get booed by your own fans is very distasteful and disgraceful. I was shocked to see that. I thought that was pathetic. I thought that was extremely pathetic, and like I said, I thought it was extremely distasteful from the fanbase of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA. Let’s not be so like spoiled brats.”

These are some strong words about a team's fans, and Rob Parker responded on “The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker." He said,

“When fans buy their tickets, they have a right to boo if they are not happy with the team’s effort or what they are doing. That’s not disrespectful. Disrespectful is calling out somebody’s mother’s name or being racist. That’s disrespectful. A fan saying, ‘My team down by 32 points at home against a bad team, am I supposed to cheer that?”

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard @adaniels33



Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… Should the Nets be the favorites in the East? Was Draymond right about the booing Lakers fans? Should Beal look to leave the Wizards? & more! Guests: @weddlesbeard Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio Should the Nets be the favorites in the East? Was Draymond right about the booing Lakers fans? Should Beal look to leave the Wizards? & more! Guests: @weddlesbeard @adaniels33Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…

Parker presents a good argument. Green is also correct that Lakers fans are spoiled by all the franchise's success. That still doesn’t mean the play of this current Lakers team is acceptable.

Should their fans boo the LA Lakers?

LA Lakers point guard Russell Westrbook

Pro sports fans want to cheer on their teams and support them. The issue is that sometimes a team is not playing well, and that is what is happening with the LA Lakers (27-35). There hasn't been much to cheer for. The team has just been bad. They're 6-16 since Jan. 9 and haven't won back-to-back games in nearly two months.

A five-game, post-All-Star Game break stay in Los Angeles was a chance to find some momentum. Instead, they have continued to flounder. The fifth game of that stretch is Saturday, when the Golden State Warriors (43-20) visit. They will then play 10 of their next 13 games on the road.

There is no real person to point the finger at for the failure of the Lakers' season.

LeBron James has played like an MVP with little help around him. Anthony Davis hasn't been able to stay healthy, while Russell Westbrook is looking like one of the worst offseason moves by a franchise in a while. Coach Frank Vogel and vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka have not been eye to eye on the roster or anything else.

This season, which should have had the Lakers at least contending for a spot in the NBA Finals, is heading down the path where the team could miss the playoffs.

This Lakers team is not playing like one that deserves praise, so therefore they deserve to be booed.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein