  • "Rob Pelinka cooked?": Lakers fans hail GM after prized free agent Dorian Finney-Smith's major injury concern with Rockets

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Oct 02, 2025 13:05 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Press Conference - Source: Imagn
The Lakers may have dodged a bullet- Source: Imagn

The LA Lakers didn't make a lot of moves in the offseason. They had already landed Luka Doncic in the most surprising midseason trade in a lot of time -- perhaps of all time.

And with LeBron James' future still being a major question mark, they chose to save salary cap space for the future. That may have cost him a valuable role player like Dorian Finney-Smith, who wound up signing with the Houston Rockets.

Also, the Lakers reportedly had some injury concerns about the former Brooklyn Nets small forward.

Nevertheless, what seemed to be a big swing-and-miss by Rob Pelinka at the time may now be considered a dodged bullet. Apparently, Finney-Smith won't be available for the beginning of the season because of an ankle injury.

Needless to say, it didn't take long before Lakers fans took to social media to share their thoughts on this situation, and they gave Pelinka credit for not retaining him.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Others mocked Finney-Smith and his camp for reportedly thinking the Lakers were wrong to be concerned about his injury concerns:

Finney-Smith's defensive versatility makes him a valuable asset for every championship contender, but availability is the best of abilities, and he needs to stay on the court.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is excited about Deandre Ayton

The Lakers didn't need to make a lot of moves in the offseason, but adding a big man was at the top of their priority list.

That's why they made a run at Deandre Ayton, and while the former No. 1 pick never lived up to the expectations, Pelinka believes he's a perfect fit for what they want to do:

“When you have Deandre Ayton in pick-and-rolls with Austin Reaves, Luka and LeBron, his ability to catch passes in the short roll, we’ve already seen some of that in sort of the player workouts that have been going on,” Pelinka said at Media Day. “He’s also a lob threat. So just adding that dimension, his size, is very real.”
He may not be a rim protector, but the Lakers now have two of the top three picks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

And while his motor and character have been a subject of debate in the past, perhaps playing next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James will be just what he needs to be motivated and at his best once and for all.

Ernesto Cova

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Ernesto Cova
