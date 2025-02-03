"Rob Pelinka was holdin him at gunpoint in this" - NBA fans react to Luka Doncic's LA touchdown message to Lakers fans in candid video

On Saturday, the whole NBA community was shaken when NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Luka Doncic would join the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, who would head to the Dallas Mavericks.

The two teams decided to make arguably the biggest trade of the decade, involving two All-Star caliber players who are face-level superstars for their franchises. On Monday, the Lakers shared a video of Doncic arriving in California on X (formerly Twitter).

The Slovenian international addressed the Laker nation and said he was excited to meet them.

"What's up, Lakers fans! I'm in LA. Excited to meet y'all," Doncic said.

Fans flooded the comments section to share their reactions to the trade that shocked the basketball world. One observer noted Luka Doncic appeared exhausted, prompting to make a humorous remark about the Lakers' general manager, Rob Pelinka.

"Rob was holdin him at gunpoint in this"

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed similar sentiments.

"IS THIS AI?!?!?!" a fan said.

"He’s been crying, he doesn’t want to be there," another fan said.

"Looks like he’s being held hostage. Poor guy." another fan said.

While some fans comment on Doncic's burned-out attitude and lack of enthusiasm, others expressed their excitement on his arrival and welcomed him.

"Welcome to the Lakers Luka! Let’s win!" a fan said.

"Welcome to where the greats do great things. Hope to add 77 to the rafters someday," another fan said.

Per Shams Charania, Dallas approached the LA Lakers for a trade. The whole situation was kept under close wraps until everything was processed.

During a Saturday appearance on ESPN's Sports Center, Charnia disclosed that neither LeBron James nor Anthony Davis knew the trade. He also noted that Luka Doncic was left astonished by the news.

The blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade summary

The trade agreement between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks was more complex than simply exchanging their two star players. It included the involvement of an additional team, and several other players were traded along with some draft picks.

Per Shams Charania's tweet on Saturday, the deal involved the Lakers, the Mavs and the Utah Jazz. The Purple and Gold received Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavs received Anthony Davis, youngster Cam Christie, and LA's 2029 first-round draft pick.

Conversely, the Jazz participated in the trade to ensure the deal complied with both teams's NBA regulations. They acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino along with the Clippers' 2025 second-round pick and the Mavericks' 2025 second-round pick.

