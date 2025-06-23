"Rob Pelinka, I owe you an apology": Lakers fans relieved to not trade for Myles Turner as Pacers center scores 9 points in Games 6 & 7

The LA Lakers fans chimed in on one of the most contributing factors to the Indiana Pacers' 2025 NBA Finals loss to the OKC Thunder in Myles Turner. A trade target for the Lakers over the past three years, Turner was a no-show in Games 6 and 7, scoring a combined nine points in both outings.
The Pacers blew out the Thunder at home in Game 6, so Turner's underwhelming game didn't matter much. However, it was a huge blow in the series finale, especially with Tyrese Haliburton going down with an Achilles injury after the first seven minutes.
Turner scored six points in 23 minutes, adding four rebounds. He shot 2 of 4 and 1 of 3 from deep. With him being a non-factor, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle didn't play him in the fourth quarter. The Pacers ultimately lost 103-91 despite being in the game for majority of the first three quarters.
A better effort from Myles Turner, in particular, could have put more pressure on the Thunder, but that wasn't the case. Lakers fans sought the opportunity to express their thoughts on Turner's poor run with the following reactions:
