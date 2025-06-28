Rob Pelinka makes stance clear on Austin Reaves’ Lakers future after declining $89M extension

Austin Reaves has developed into a legitimate tertiary scorer for the LA Lakers after going undrafted in 2021. His development in Los Angeles gives them a potential future backcourt featuring him and Luka Doncic. However, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka failed to get the rising star to sign a four-year $89 million contract extension earlier this week.

Reaves has been a key piece of Pelinka's team over the last three seasons, averaging double-digit scoring in all of them. After a career year in 2024-25, the 6-foot-5 guard will try and earn a seven-figure payday from Los Angeles next offseason. If he plays well, the Lakers may have no choice but to give him what he wants so he stays with the team.

Pelinka, for one, is not concerned about Reaves going anywhere after declining the contract extension. He spoke with ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Saturday about the guard's future. According to the Lakers' general manager, the trio of him, LeBron James and Doncic is still one of the best in the league.

"The level of confidence in Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Luka Doncic is at an all-time high still," Pelinka said. "I think those three guys have incredible promise playing together. And we will collectively do a better job to make sure they're surrounded with the right pieces to have ultimate success."

While Reaves might not be on the same level as the superstars he plays with, he has become a big part of their success. Both James and Doncic like playing off of him, and he has the opportunity to take advantage of favorable matchups in playoff games when their opponents put their best defenders on the other two stars. He is an effective third option and is only getting better.

Austin Reaves is not the only star the Lakers need to be worried about this summer

While Los Angeles is disappointed that Reaves declined the contract offered to him, it did not come as a surprise. However, the Lakers have bigger issues that need their attention if they want to remain competitive past next season. Pelinka and the front office will approach Doncic later in the offseason with a long-term deal that will keep him in Los Angeles.

The Lakers can offer their newest superstar a four-year $229 million deal this summer. After shocking the NBA world by trading for him in February, Pelinka is committed to getting the deal done.

After that, James' future with the team is the next priority. After offering to take a pay cut if the team brought in specific free agents, the four-time NBA champion is expected to accept his $52.6 million player option. However, he could decide to put pressure on the team by declining it and signing another one-year deal with a player option in 2026.

The Lakers have their work cut out for them this summer. If Pelinka can keep the team intact and bring in the right pieces, they are as dangerous as anyone in the Western Conference to knock off the Oklahoma City Thunder.

