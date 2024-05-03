"Rob Pelinka you’re next" - NBA fans in shambles as Lakers fire head coach Darvin Ham after playoffs flop

After reports of his job being in jeopary, the LA Lakers have made the decision to fire Darvin Ham. Following a lackluster showing this season, fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the decision.

Ham took over as coach last season, posting a 43-39 record. LA made the conference finals, where they were swept by eventual champions Denver Nuggets.

This season, the Lakers went 47-35 and finished seventh in the Western Conference. They once again square off with the Nuggets and were bounced out in five games.

The move of LA firing Ham was met with many reactions from NBA fans. Some are calling for GM Rob Pelinka to be fired next.

"LeGm made the call," one fan said.

Other fans had different thoughts on the firing of Ham. They felt the coach was the scapegoat once again for a team that failed to meet expectations.

"When the next coach goes 42-38 and lose in the 1st round what’s the next excuse," said one fan.

"Damn. Washed King gets another coach fired. What scapegoat will he find when team USA fails at the Olympics," another fan said.

"Another scapegoat," one fan said.

Ham's tenure with the Lakers ends after two seasons. In that time, he posted a 90-74 record in the regular season and 9-12 in the playoffs.

Multiple names surface as possible LA Lakers coaching candidates

Not long after news broke on the LA Lakers firing Darvin Ham, names for possible replacements were brought to light. Shams Charania cited Mike Budenholzer, JJ Redick, Kenny Atkinson and Ty Lue as names on LA's radar.

Among them, Budenholzer has the most experience. He's been a coach for over a decade, having stints with the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks. Budenholzer's biggest accomplishment is helping lead Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to the title in 2021.

Ty Lue is closely connected to LeBron James, as he was his coach during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While he's listed here, there have been no rumors of the LA Clippers moving on from their coach.

Atkinson has some coaching experience from his time with the Brooklyn Nets. He's also had the chance to work under Steve Kerr the past three years as an assistant for the Golden State Warriors.

JJ Redick has been a hot name on the coaching market, as the Charlotte Hornets have him on their radar as well. The longtime sharpshooter is another person with ties to LeBron. A few weeks ago, the two came together to start the "Mind The Game," podcast.