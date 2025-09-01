  • home icon
  "Rob probably would've given him $30M again": Lakers fans react as 2020 NBA champion reportedly takes talents to Istanbul

"Rob probably would’ve given him $30M again": Lakers fans react as 2020 NBA champion reportedly takes talents to Istanbul

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 01, 2025 23:09 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Fans react to former Lakers guard moving to Turkey (Credits: IMAGN)

Former LA Lakers forward Talen Horton-Tucker is taking his talents to Turkey. On Monday, it was reported that the 6-foot-4 guard will play for Fenerbahçe for the 2025-26 season. Horton-Tucker last played for the Chicago Bulls, averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 58 games.

The forward was part of the Lakers' 2020 Bubble championship. Since that season, he's made a name for himself as one of the most productive players in the NBA. A $21 million contract from the Utah Jazz (2022-2024) serves as the bulk of his career earnings in the league so far.

This time, Horton-Tucker is now plying his trade internationally, as per Andrea Calzoni on Monday.

Following the report, supporters shared their opinions about his leaving the NBA. Here are some of what the fans said about Horton-Tucker moving to Turkey.

"That’s a shame, Rob probably would’ve given him $30M again if we had the money…" a fan said.
"never forget when pelinka chose to pay him over caruso," another fan hasn't moved on.
"Laker fan once thought this bro was elite 😭 " one fan commented.

Other fans made fun of THT for having issues with his hair.

"2k changed his hairline and my guy said lemme get the f**k outta here," someone commented.
"Playing basketball overseas in exchange for a hair transplant is crazy," a comment read.
"He need to get a hair transplant while he there," a fan said on X.

During his time in LA, THT averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Lakers' coach named LeBron James as Luka Doncic's fitness inspiration

Everyone was surprised when Luka Doncic showed up with a fit body. While it wasn't the first time he's done that over the summer, it felt like the Slovenian star was determined and serious about being fit. As the 2025-26 season approaches, Lakers fans are treated to a potentially better version of the five-time All-Star.

According to the team's assistant coach, Greg St. Jean, Doncic has viewed LeBron James as his inspiration to stay fit.

"You know what? I always find this — iron sharpens iron," St. Jean said. "When you're around really good players, it's just like when you're a coach, and you're around a really good coach. You can't help but be motivated to continue to get better at your craft."
"I think Luka's learned a little bit from every great player he's been around. And I know he's always looked up to LeBron."

Doncic has been motivated to take better care of his physique by James' work ethic, according to St. Jean. This motivated him at the start of the Lakers' offseason to do the necessary steps and silence the doubters.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

