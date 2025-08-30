  • home icon
  • "ROB'S A MENACE": Lakers fans in stitches after Mark Cuban reveals Rob Pelinka's snarky behavior in first meeting after Luka Doncic trade 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 30, 2025 17:37 GMT
Lakers, presser, Luka Doncic, Rob Pelinka, Markeiff Morris, Maxi Kleber. - Source: Getty
Less than four weeks after the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks. Months later, Mark Cuban looked back on that night and revealed a small detail from his encounter with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

During the February 25 clash at Crypto.com Arena, Pelinka greeted Cuban in a way that felt more like a playful jab. The minority owner almost seemed as if Pelinka was showing off how the Lakers had come out ahead in the deal.

“When the Mavs played the Lakers after the trade," Cuban said. "Rob comes up to say hi, and he just gives me that grin, like he’s trying to hold it back.”
Shortly after sharing this detail, social media erupted with reactions, with users left in splits at Pelinka’s antics.

“ROBS A MENACE 🤣” @NBALakersReport wrote.
“I don’t think Rob has stopped smiling since the trade,” @blondie101317 said.
“This is kinda nuts lmfaooo,” @Klutch_23 said.
“Rob a jackass😂😂” @bean2clutch wrote.
“The finesse of the century,” @BlessAll50 said.

Cuban has made it clear in the past that losing Doncic was never his choice, and Pelinka’s subtle taunt only rubbed salt in the wound.

In his first matchup against his former squad, Luka put on a show at Crypto.com Arena. The Slovenian star logged 35 minutes and delivered his debut triple-double as a Laker. Finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, Doncic propelled his team to a 107-99 victory.

Mark Cuban admits split feelings on Luka Doncic

Mark Cuban and Luka Doncic have built a strong relationship ever since the latter joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2018. After nearly seven years together in the same organization, the two naturally grew close.

Now that Doncic has moved on to a conference rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, Cuban joked about how his feelings have shifted when it comes to basketball competition. He admitted that while his admiration for Doncic remains intact, he can’t root for him on the court.

“Off the court, love Luka to death. On the court, f*** him,” Cuban said. “I don’t want him to get hurt or anything,”

Luka Doncic will face his former team four times this upcoming season, with the first matchup scheduled for November 28.

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

