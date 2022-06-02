“They need to stop downplaying Steph’s accomplishments just because he hasn’t won Finals MVP” - Robert Parish says Steph Curry is a transcendent player and deserves more credit

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are entering their sixth NBA Finals together, but Curry's lack of finals MVP is being used against him. Robert Parish believes the two-time MVP is a transcendent player and deserves more credit.

The Hall of Famer who played for the Golden State Warriors before excelling with the Boston Celtics. With two of his former teams competing in the NBA Finals, Parish is making the rounds in the media.

During an appearance for one of the most prominent radio stations in San Francisco, Parish spoke about Curry. Parish said he believes his fellow 75th-Anniversary team member deserves more credit:

"They need to stop downplaying Stephen Curry's accomplishments because he hasn't won a Finals MVP."

The lack of a Finals MVP is something several analysts have cited as part of their argument against having Curry among the top players in NBA history.

Parish regards Curry as one of the all-time greats for everything he has accomplished during his career.

Parish wants to know what Curry needs to do to be considered an all-time great. Given that a Finals MVP is the leading accolade missing from his resume, winning one would make an impact.

Steph Curry aims to win his first NBA Finals MVP, but it won't be easy

Curry is the only Magic Johnson Western Conference finals, MVP winner.

During the season, Steph Curry became the NBA's all-time 3-point leader. With Curry regarded by many as the most excellent shooter in NBA history, the record cements his status as the best.

After the Golden State Warriors won the Western Conference finals, the star point guard received the Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP.

Curry will look to continue his historic run in the NBA Finals, but it will not be easy for him. If the two-time MVP is going to win his first Finals MVP, he will need to overcome one of the NBA's best defenses.

Boston has been successful because of the level of defense the team showed in the second half of the season. Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who will likely defend Curry in the finals, has demonstrated the ability to slow the legendary point guard.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry when defended by Marcus Smart in the last 5 seasons:



— 30 points in 6 games

— 37% shooting, 30% from three

— 3 assists, 7 turnovers Steph Curry when defended by Marcus Smart in the last 5 seasons:— 30 points in 6 games— 37% shooting, 30% from three— 3 assists, 7 turnovers https://t.co/jgjMHzAxgA

If Curry puts up similar numbers to his history against the Celtics, a Finals MVP award may be challenging to win.

While Robert Parish is right that Curry deserves credit for his accomplishments, a Finals MVP would add the missing piece to his resume.

