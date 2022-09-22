“Justice prevails!“, ”Don’t let the door hit you on the way out”: Fans share strong reactions to Robert Sarver announcing the initiation to sell his Phoenix teams

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver was recently issued a $10 million fine along with a one-year suspension. Given the circumstances, Sarver has received considerable backlash from fans and players alike. In an NBA report, it was proved that Sarver used racist terms on at least five separate occasions.

Despite the fine and the suspension, the initial belief was that Sarver would remain the owner of both the Phoenix teams. Now, however, it is reported that Sarver has started the process of selling both the franchises.

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver announces that he has started the process to sell both franchises.

Following the news, fans were quick to react and celebrate.

Heading into the new season, Robert Sarver selling the Phoenix Suns could be a major talking point. It remains to be seen how soon a deal can be made and if there's any chance of Sarver not going through with the sale.

The end of the Robert Sarver era and a new beginning for Phoenix

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury.

Robert Sarver's recent announcement to sell the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury could be a massive opportunity for re-branding across both teams.

Last season, the Suns struggled to replicate the success they had the previous season. After reaching the finals during the 2020-21 season, the team struggled in the playoffs last year. Despite having the best record in the league, the Suns were brought crashing down in the Western semis by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic proved to be a bit too much for Devin Booker and the Suns.

The Phoenix Mercury struggled in the playoffs, too. After Diana Taurasi went down with a quad injury, the team struggled in the first round against the Las Vegas Aces. Despite the team's best efforts, the storied WNBA franchise was swept and subsequently eliminated from the playoffs.

The upcoming NBA season could see the Phoenix Suns' young core once again make a deep playoff run. With looming trade talks involving Jae Crowder, Chris Paul and Booker will need all the help that they can assemble.

The Western Conference got a long stronger over the offseason due to trades and players returning from injuries. Not many analysts are giving the Suns a chance in the upcoming season. Many even believe that the Suns lost their best opportunity to win a title in the past two seasons.

Now all eyes will be on the franchise because of the Sarver situation. But the onus is on the Phoenix Suns to stand united and make a run for the championship.

