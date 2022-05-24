“Robert Williams got Bam looking normal again” - Former NBA champion shows no mercy to Miami Heat big-man as he fails to produce the goods in Game 4 loss to Celtics

Coming off a 102-82 blowout loss in Game 4, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins showed no mercy to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo after his dismal performance against the Boston Celtics.

Adebayo had done a great job of responding to criticisms regarding his offensive output and consistency in Game 3. Recording 31 points and 10 rebounds, the Heat center looked like a force of nature on both ends of the floor.

However, Kendrick Perkins was quick to address how limited Adebayo looked when faced up against Celtics center Robert Williams, who missed Game 3. Perkins tweeted after the game by saying:

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Robert Williams got Bam looking normal again I see. Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… Robert Williams got Bam looking normal again I see. Don’t mind me tho and Carry on…

While Kendrick Perkins' comments seem harsh, there is some truth to them. Bam Adebayo has struggled significantly when matched up against Robert Williams.

Considering Game 3 as an outlier in his overall performance this series, Adebayo notches an average of 8.3 points and 6.3 assists per game when playing against Williams.

StatMuse @statmuse Bam Adebayo when Robert Williams was out:



31 PTS

10 REB

6 AST

4 STL



Bam Adebayo when Robert Williams has played:



8.3 PPG

6.3 RPG

1.6 APG

0 SPG Bam Adebayo when Robert Williams was out:31 PTS10 REB6 AST4 STLBam Adebayo when Robert Williams has played:8.3 PPG6.3 RPG1.6 APG0 SPG https://t.co/kNzV68gHkX

However, Perkins wasn't the only one to take note of the situation. Fans who were watching the game also offered up their take on Adebayo's performance against the Celtics big man.

Ahmed🇸🇴/Skylar Diggins I need you lol @big_business_ Bam Adebayo is 6’10 but he turns into mental midget when he sees Robert Williams in his way, a grown NBA player is scared of this man. Bam Adebayo is 6’10 but he turns into mental midget when he sees Robert Williams in his way, a grown NBA player is scared of this man.

Piñata Farms 🪅 @pinatafarms Bam Adebayo when he sees Robert Williams in front of him Bam Adebayo when he sees Robert Williams in front of him https://t.co/4lvOZaMPdI

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA Not necessarily saying it’s all direct correlation but…



Robert Williams returns to the lineup, and Bam Adebayo only has 2 FG attempts. Not necessarily saying it’s all direct correlation but…Robert Williams returns to the lineup, and Bam Adebayo only has 2 FG attempts.

500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay Robert Williams comes back and Bam Adebayo turns back into max contract Reggie Evans Robert Williams comes back and Bam Adebayo turns back into max contract Reggie Evans

Fans have been rather unrelenting when it comes to the Heat big man's performances in this series. Considering the standing rivalry between the two teams, seeing a soft performance from Adebayo has not been welcome.

While considering Jimmy Butler playing through injury and Kyle Lowry returning from injury, Bam would be expected to step up for the Miami Heat as their primary superstar.

Can Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat turn the corner in the next game?

Al Horford boxes out Bam Adebayo

With the series tied at two apiece, the Miami Heat are still in a favorable position as they hold homecourt advantage for two of the next three games.

What the Miami Heat really need is to see more production from Bam Adebayo. His display in Game 3 was exactly what the Heat required all series long.

While the 24-year old had already proven his value on the defensive end of the floor with his stellar performance in Game 1, the Miami Heat saw improvement in their overall quality with Adebyo's offensive productivity in Game 3.

However, this may be a bit of a task for the Heat center as he comes up against one of the best interior defenses in the league. With a duo of Al Horford and Robert Williams waiting for him in the paint, Adebayo struggles to score considering the size he is up against.

While Bam Adebayo is a gifted player with an impressive skillset for a big man, the lack of size doesn't benefit him when coming up against traditional big men.

In this regard, approaching the problem differently would be best, but with only three games to go, it seems difficult to hope for a transcendental outing from Bam.

