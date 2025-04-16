"Robin checking out, Batman on floor" - Jimmy Butler makes superhero analogy to his dynamic with Steph Curry

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler helped the Golden State Warriors win Tuesday's NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are officially the No. 7 seed and will face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

After the game, Butler compared his dynamic with Curry to Batman and Robin after the Warriors' hard-fought and chaotic victory. While "Jimmy Buckets" was nearly unstoppable in the first half, it was Curry who closed the game by scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter.

"Robin checking out, Batman on floor," Butler said going back to the locker room with Curry not far behind.

Jimmy Butler, who had a team-high 38 points, told TNT's Allie LaForce that it's great to have a Batman in Steph Curry. Butler kept the Golden State Warriors afloat all game long, with Curry dishing out the finishing touches to earn the victory.

"That we got a hellified Batman in Steph," Butler said. "And we just got a group of guys that got a lot of fight and never give up, and we did what we were supposed to do finally."

It came down to the wire for the Warriors despite being ahead by 20 points in the first half. The Memphis Grizzlies started mounting a comeback in the third quarter and made it a contest in the final period. Desmond Bane was fantastic in the fourth, while Ja Morant did all he could despite suffering a sprained right ankle.

The Warriors were up by six points with less than a minute left in the game when a couple of controversial calls were made in favor of Memphis. Steph Curry knocked down four clutch free throws to preserve the win and earn a ticket to the NBA playoffs.

Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry are ready for the Rockets

Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry are ready for the Rockets. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors are going to the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Warriors won't have homecourt advantage and will play the first two games of the series at the Toyota Center. They do have the advantage in postseason experience, something that most players on the Rockets don't have.

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler are expected to lead Golden State in their quest to have another championship run. The Warriors faced the Rockets five times in the regular season, winning three of them. However, it's been an even match in all five matchups, with an average winning margin of just six points.

Houston's advantage is its youth and length, with Amen Thompson at the helm. Thompson famously limited Curry to just three points in their most recent clash on April 6, wherein the Rockets beat Golden State 106-96.

