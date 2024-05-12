"ROBLOX looking ahhh fit" - NBA fans clown Tyrese Haliburton for arriving in dramatic shoulders coat for Pacers vs Knicks

On Sunday afternoon, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will look to even up their series with the New York Knicks. Hours before tip-off, the All-Star point guard already has fans buzzing.

For some time now, NBA players have been known to arrive to the arena is some outlandish outfits. Haliburton's all-black attire was rather simple, but puffy sleeves made his top half look bigger than his lower half.

Once a clip of the Pacers star arriving hit social media, fans began sharing their thoughts on his outfit choice.

"ROBLOX loooking ahhh fit," one fan said.

Some fans went above and beyond with their remarks on Tyrese Haliburton's outfit. Comments were made regarding the Met Gala, while others compared him to historical figures.

"Met Gala was a few days ago no?" Another fan said.

"Vincent Van Free Throgh," said one fan.

"I know he’s not wearing a Henry VIII blazer…can’t be." one fan said.

Haliburton has done all he can to lead the charge for Indiana despite battling multiple injuries. He's on the injury for Game 4 due to back spasms, sacral contusion and a sprained ankle.

The Knicks and Pacers will tip off for Game 4 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.

How has Tyrese Haliburton performed in series vs New York Knicks?

In round one, the Indiana Pacers pulled off an upset against a shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks team. Now, they're battling Jalen Brunson and the Knicks for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton started off the series slow but has kicked things up a notch in his recent outings. In Game 1, New York's defense slowed down the two-time All-Star. Haliburton logged 36 minutes and finished with a stat line of six points, two rebounds and eight assists.

Despite battling a list of injuries, Haliburton responded in a big way in Game 2. He knocked down seven shots from beyond the arc en route notching 34 points, six rebounds and nine assists. However, this big outing was still not enough to get the Pacers into the win column.

Back on his home floor, Tyrese Haliburton led his team to victory against the Knicks. He recorded 35 points and seven assists, shooting a stellar 53.8% from the field.

For the series, Haliburton is averaging 25.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 8.0 APG. The Pacers will be back on their home floor Sunday as they attempt to even up the series before going back to New York.