"Rodman or even Artest would have gotten more" - NBA fans frustrated over Isaiah Stewart 3 games suspension after punching Drew Eubanks

Before the Phoenix Suns' 116-100 win against the Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart was arrested for allegedly sucker-punching Drew Eubanks when the two got into a heated altercation ahead of the game on Feb. 14. Stewart was eventually released and given a citation, but is now reported to be suspended for three games without pay, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Detroit Pistons are scheduled to resume their regular season schedule Thursday in a matchup against the Indiana Pacers. His suspension officially kicks in with that game. Following the report, several NBA fans were not too pleased with the disciplinary action that Isaiah Stewart received.

"Is that it? Rodman or even Artest would have gotten more than that. Lol."

The league has seen its fair share of controversial incidents that warranted severe disciplinary action. However, with Stewart reportedly hitting Drew Eubanks before the start of the game, fans were expecting a punishment that didn't last for three games.

NBA players such as Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant received a far worse punishment than Stewart. The league suspended him for 25 games for his second incident of showcasing a firearm on social media.

Another player who was suspended this season was Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. He was indefinitely suspended for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic back on Dec. 13, 2024. The suspension lasted for 12 games.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart's assault charges were dismissed

Minutes after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Isaiah Stewart's situation, his assault charges were dismissed by the Phoenix Municipal Court, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes. The motion to dismiss was granted and filed by the prosecutor's office.

Originally, the Detroit Pistons center was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23, 2024. It was a pressing matter that needed to be addressed, which fans speculated could have strong implications for Isaiah Stewart's future in the NBA. However, with this update, Stewart will only be disciplined through the three-game suspension handed by the NBA.

Before these developments, the Phoenix Suns organization released a statement of their disapproval of the violent altercation started by Isaiah Stewart towards their center. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons also released a statement, detailing that they would let the NBA handle the investigation and the decision on Stewart's punishment.

Moreover, this is Stewart's second altercation in the NBA, going back to his first one that involved LA Lakers star LeBron James during a 2021-22 regular season game. James accidentally elbowed Stewart in the face, which resulted in a heated Pistons center trying to chase LeBron James.

Despite being separated from each other, Stewart was still being held back from getting close to James. Following that incident, Stewart received a two-game suspension.