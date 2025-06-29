Ron Harper clowns online heckler for calling him 'bad father' after Dylan Harper's mom goes viral at NBA draft: "Like I really care fanboy"

Former NBA player Ron Harper is not afraid of social media trolls, responding to one who heckled him about being a "bad father." Harper welcomed a second son to the league after the San Antonio Spurs drafted Dylan Harper with the number two pick.

Ad

Dylan joined his older brother, Ron Harper Jr., who is currently signed to a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons. However, it seemed like their mother, Maria Harper, took the spotlight from Dylan after going viral on social media.

One fan told Ron Sr. that he was a bad father for letting his ex-wife get all the fanfare during Dylan's big moment. The four-time NBA champion clowned the troll while cheering on the Spurs.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Like I really care fanboy… lol let’s go spurs," Harper tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As expected, the San Antonio Spurs selected Dylan Harper with the second pick of the 2025 NBA draft. Harper was the consensus number two selection behind Cooper Flagg, who went first and joined the Dallas Mavericks. Harper and Flagg are set to meet four times next season due to both teams being in the same division.

But for fans clowning the Harpers for Maria going viral, the matriarch is a former college basketball player and has been coaching her sons since elementary school. She's an assistant coach for Don Bosco Preparatory High School in New Jersey, where his two boys went.

Ad

In addition to their mother being a coach, their father is a 16-year NBA veteran. Ron Harper Sr. played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers. He won three titles with the Bulls from 1996 to 1998 and two with the Lakers in 2000 and 2001.

Ron Harper defends Dylan Harper for jersey number choice

Ron Harper defends Dylan Harper for jersey number choice. (Photo: IMAGN)

Dylan Harper revealed during his introductory press conference on Saturday that he'll be wearing the number two jersey for the San Antonio Spurs. However, some fans were not happy with his decision since it was previously worn by Kawhi Leonard.

Ad

While Leonard's departure left a bad taste in many Spurs fans' mouths, he still helped win an NBA championship in 2014. He was the NBA Finals MVP of that series, though his exit wasn't well-received by the fanbase.

Ron Harper defended his son from a fan who called out Dylan for taking the number two jersey.

"Shut up," Harper wrote.

Expand Tweet

Dylan joins a stacked Spurs team featuring Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More