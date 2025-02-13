Rookie Dalton Knecht opens up for the first time since unexpected Lakers return 

Dalton Knecht spoke for the first time since he returned to the LA Lakers fold after the rescinded Mark Williams trade. The forward suited up in the team's 131-119 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, chalking up 10 points in what was his first return game after he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

The rookie, picked 17th in last year's draft class, quickly proved to be an impact scorer for the Lakers off the bench. His best game was against the Jazz when he dropped 37 points when the two sides met for the first time this season.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Knecht revealed how it was a whirlwind couple of days for him as he made his way back to LA. He said:

"It was a crazy time. Not too many people done that coming back, but at the end of the day, I just want to hoop. I told JJ [Redick] and Rob [Pelinka] when I got back that it wasn't anything I wanted to hoop, I want to play. And they said it was my return. I was excited to come back here and play with my guys."

When asked about how he managed to maintain his mental focus, Knecht added:

"I was gonna play my game whenever I returned. I was gonna go out there, hit some shots, and play defense."

Knecht and Cam Reddish returned to LA as did the 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap that was part of the deal that landed Mark Williams to LA from Charlotte. Now, as the Hornets contest the decision, Dalton Knecht will be a Laker for the foreseeable future.

Austin Reaves delighted to have Dalton Knecht back on the Lakers

Dalton Knecht's teammate Austin Reaves was delighted to have the young forward back on the Lakers after the failed Mark Williams trade. Earlier, Reaves was happy that Knecht returned while acknowledging that the NBA is a tough business. He said:

“It’s been good. This morning was the first time I think we’ve seen him as a group. I’m sure it’s a roller coaster of convincing for him and everybody that’s been involved in that situation. But we’re super excited to have him back. Have Cam [Reddish] back, and that’s really it. At the end of the day, this business is a business, and sometimes things happen that we don’t love, but like I said, it’s a business, and we’re very excited to have him and Cam back.”

Now, it remains to be seen if Dalton Knecht can have the same level of impact he did before he was sent to the Hornets.

