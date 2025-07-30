"Rookie Luka all over again": Draymond Green makes passionate case for Luka Doncic as MVP favorite after stunning new look

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is impressed with what Luka Doncic has done this summer. The LA Lakers star has made the most of the free time he has by getting his conditioning right. Doncic is on the right path to being healthy before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.Critics have long pointed to the Slovenian star's erratic fitness. While he does his best during the offseason, he can't stay healthy in the regular season. This has affected his career, as it was cited as one of the reasons for the Dallas Mavericks trading him to the Lakers earlier this year.However, he's doing his best to change that narrative by maintaining his health. Doncic even made it on the cover of the latest edition of the &quot;Men's Health&quot; magazine. On the social media platform Threads, Green commended the five-time All-Star for the work he's put in this summer. The four-time champion even compared the guard to his rookie version in 2018.&quot;Luka is looking like rookie Luka all over again. The Trade has created that hunger again it seems! 🔥🔥,&quot; Green posted. Post by @money23green View on ThreadsDraymond Green believes Doncic will have an amazing year next season. With the amount of time and care the Slovenian has dedicated to his body, Green thinks he will be competitive.In a separate post, Green said Doncic has a strong case of winning his first regular-season MVP. Post by @money23green View on ThreadsFans react to Nick Young's question about Draymond Green on XPlayer rankings can't be avoided. Even retired NBA players such as Nick Young enjoy having these kinds of discussions with their fans. On X, Young asked his followers where Draymond Green ranks in the all-time power forwards rankings.Green's former teammate asked if the 6-foot-6 man is an all-time top-15 power forward. Fans gave their thoughts on Young's inquiry.&quot;U cant name 12 PFs better than him. I'm not gone lie,&quot; a fan said. O-DAWG 🦍 @THEREALDAWG74LINKU cant name 12 PFs better than him. I'm not gone lie.&quot;Quite easily. How is this a debate lol,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Yes. If you understand basketball, absolutely,&quot; one fan said.Other fans disagreed that Draymond Green is a top-15 power forward.&quot;No. Probably Top 15 Defender ever, but not Top 15 in no specific position…. Not averaging a triple single,&quot; someone commented.BADOG Rio Jones @MrBadogLINKNo. Probably Top 15 Defender ever, but not Top 15 in no specific position…. Not averaging a triple single.&quot;No, maybe 30-40,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Bro draymond is the ball boy without Steph and klay…. What impact does he have as a &quot;PF&quot; ? Dudes a basketball henchman 😂, &quot; a fan argued.Despite what the fans said about Green, he's still cemented himself as one of the best players for the Warriors. Without his contributions on both ends of the floor, Golden State wouldn't have four championships since 2015.