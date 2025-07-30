"Rookie Luka all over again": Draymond Green makes passionate case for Luka Doncic as MVP favorite after stunning new look

  • home icon
By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 30, 2025 22:10 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Draymond Green believes Luka Doncic can win his first MVP award due to his new look (Image Source: IMAGN)

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is impressed with what Luka Doncic has done this summer. The LA Lakers star has made the most of the free time he has by getting his conditioning right. Doncic is on the right path to being healthy before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Critics have long pointed to the Slovenian star's erratic fitness. While he does his best during the offseason, he can't stay healthy in the regular season. This has affected his career, as it was cited as one of the reasons for the Dallas Mavericks trading him to the Lakers earlier this year.

However, he's doing his best to change that narrative by maintaining his health. Doncic even made it on the cover of the latest edition of the "Men's Health" magazine. On the social media platform Threads, Green commended the five-time All-Star for the work he's put in this summer. The four-time champion even compared the guard to his rookie version in 2018.

"Luka is looking like rookie Luka all over again. The Trade has created that hunger again it seems! 🔥🔥," Green posted.

Draymond Green believes Doncic will have an amazing year next season. With the amount of time and care the Slovenian has dedicated to his body, Green thinks he will be competitive.

In a separate post, Green said Doncic has a strong case of winning his first regular-season MVP.

Fans react to Nick Young's question about Draymond Green on X

Player rankings can't be avoided. Even retired NBA players such as Nick Young enjoy having these kinds of discussions with their fans. On X, Young asked his followers where Draymond Green ranks in the all-time power forwards rankings.

Green's former teammate asked if the 6-foot-6 man is an all-time top-15 power forward. Fans gave their thoughts on Young's inquiry.

"U cant name 12 PFs better than him. I'm not gone lie," a fan said.
"Quite easily. How is this a debate lol," another fan commented.
"Yes. If you understand basketball, absolutely," one fan said.

Other fans disagreed that Draymond Green is a top-15 power forward.

"No. Probably Top 15 Defender ever, but not Top 15 in no specific position…. Not averaging a triple single," someone commented.
"No, maybe 30-40," a comment read.
"Bro draymond is the ball boy without Steph and klay…. What impact does he have as a "PF" ? Dudes a basketball henchman 😂, " a fan argued.

Despite what the fans said about Green, he's still cemented himself as one of the best players for the Warriors. Without his contributions on both ends of the floor, Golden State wouldn't have four championships since 2015.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

