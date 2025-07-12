Rookie Yang Hansen reveals his 2 fan wishes when meeting idol Nikola Jokic 

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen has often expressed his admiration for Nikola Jokic. As the 2025–2026 regular season approaches, Hansen will be preparing for a matchup against his idol. Despite the competitive clash, Hansen’s fandom for the Denver Nuggets star is likely to leave him starstruck.
Hansen revealed that his first instinct won’t be to ask Jokic for basketball-related tips. Instead, the Chinese national will be hoping to collect some memorabilia.
“Picture? Signature, please?” Hansen’s translator shared with reporters during the Summer League.
Yang Hansen’s viral interaction with the press eclipses his impressive Summer League debut. Hansen experienced his first NBA action on Friday, recording 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and three blocks, helping the Blazers upset the Golden State Warriors 106-73.
His ability to stuff the stat sheet, in this extremely short stint, justifies the reason why he is regarded as the “Chinese Nikola Jokic” by many analysts and fans.
Yang Hansen reveals idols other than Nikola Jokic
Just before the 2025 NBA draft, Yang Hansen shared the names of the players he looked up to. This list included LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and Domantas Sabonis.
While James needs no explanation, the inclusion of Jokic, Sengun and Sabonis made perfect sense. He will be following their footsteps as international big men who’ve found success in the modern game with a similar style of play –versatile centers with playmaking abilities.
Originally projected as a second-round pick, the basketball world was stunned when the Memphis Grizzlies picked him 16th in the 2025 draft (before trading him to Portland). He had to make his way from the stands to the stage to shake commissioner Adam Silver’s hand, becoming only the ninth Chinese to get drafted in the NBA.
As he prepares for his rookie season, Hansen is clear about his priorities.
"I wish to have an all-round development and explore new possibilities for my future," Hansen said. "Everyone should have a dream. Passion and perseverance are key, and the efforts in daily training will ultimately pay off. I appreciate the encouragement and supports from fans on social media, and I am focused on embracing a memorable journey ahead."
Yang Hansen will next play in the Blazers’ upcoming Summer League battle, set to go up against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
