Rookie Yang Hansen reveals his 2 fan wishes when meeting idol Nikola Jokic 

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen has often expressed his admiration for Nikola Jokic. As the 2025–2026 regular season approaches, Hansen will be preparing for a matchup against his idol. Despite the competitive clash, Hansen’s fandom for the Denver Nuggets star is likely to leave him starstruck.

Ad

Hansen revealed that his first instinct won’t be to ask Jokic for basketball-related tips. Instead, the Chinese national will be hoping to collect some memorabilia.

“Picture? Signature, please?” Hansen’s translator shared with reporters during the Summer League.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Yang Hansen’s viral interaction with the press eclipses his impressive Summer League debut. Hansen experienced his first NBA action on Friday, recording 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and three blocks, helping the Blazers upset the Golden State Warriors 106-73.

His ability to stuff the stat sheet, in this extremely short stint, justifies the reason why he is regarded as the “Chinese Nikola Jokic” by many analysts and fans.

Yang Hansen reveals idols other than Nikola Jokic

Just before the 2025 NBA draft, Yang Hansen shared the names of the players he looked up to. This list included LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and Domantas Sabonis.

Ad

While James needs no explanation, the inclusion of Jokic, Sengun and Sabonis made perfect sense. He will be following their footsteps as international big men who’ve found success in the modern game with a similar style of play –versatile centers with playmaking abilities.

Originally projected as a second-round pick, the basketball world was stunned when the Memphis Grizzlies picked him 16th in the 2025 draft (before trading him to Portland). He had to make his way from the stands to the stage to shake commissioner Adam Silver’s hand, becoming only the ninth Chinese to get drafted in the NBA.

Ad

Ad

As he prepares for his rookie season, Hansen is clear about his priorities.

"I wish to have an all-round development and explore new possibilities for my future," Hansen said. "Everyone should have a dream. Passion and perseverance are key, and the efforts in daily training will ultimately pay off. I appreciate the encouragement and supports from fans on social media, and I am focused on embracing a memorable journey ahead."

Yang Hansen will next play in the Blazers’ upcoming Summer League battle, set to go up against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.