“Rookies f**k up plays. He doesn't": Draymond Green hails Warriors’ rookie Brandin Podziemski stepping up this season 

Brandin Podziemski has been a standout rookie for the Golden State Warriors, even earning praise from veteran forward Draymond Green with his solid production as of late.

He was the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA draft and has slowly settled into his role with the team. During the team's 120-114 win against the LA Clippers on Thursday night, Podziemski showed out with a 13-point outing.

In a matchup that the Warriors had to win to slowly get back to the winning column, it was evident that the team needed everyone to step up to the challenge and contribute to a victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Considering that Chris Paul was sidelined because of an injury, Brandin Podziemski had no problem dropping 13 points (5-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range) and 8 rebounds.

Speaking after the game, Draymond Green had some praise for the Warriors rookie, as he has welcomed each challenge presented this season, especially last night's ball game against the Clippers, as per Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area & California.

"He's a gamer," Green said. "He's a competitor and he's smart. He's a student of the game. When you do have guys out, that's your opportunity to step up and everytime his number comes up he's stepped up. It's good to see him having the success he's had. It's great for us, great for him. Rookies don't blow up plays. Rookies f*** up plays. He doesn't."

Expand Tweet

In Green's comments, Brandin Podziemski being a tremendous asset this early on in the season has been beneficial to the team, which has had questions about their depth.

The shooting numbers speak for themselves but Draymond Green honed in on the rookie's hunger for growth and his detailed approach on the court.

Additionally, the Warriors forward cited that Podziemski is not like most rookies who make careless mistakes during a set play, as he makes it an emphasis to come through on possessions.

Draymond Green praises Jonathan Kuminga for getting Klay Thompson going

Aside from crediting Brandin Podziemski's bench production, Draymond Green made sure to give praise to another young player on the Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga.

It wasn't for his 17-point outing but for how he was able to get Klay Thompson going, as per Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area & California.

"It was beautiful to watch," Green said. "And it all started with Jonathan Kuminga giving him a handoff in the corner. JK could have shot it, could have drove it, and he went uphill, DHO and got Klay going. And I told him in that timeout, 'You just got him 10 points.' Off that one move."

"No one will celebrate you for it," Green added, "no one will acknowledge you for it, but I will. You just got him going."

In Draymond Green's comments, he described the unselfish play that Kuminga made, where he could have shot the ball in a certain possession but instead decided to make a handoff to Klay Thompson.

The Warriors forward described it as a simple move that got Thompson 10 points "off that one move."

Moreover, Thompson finished the game with 22 points (8-of-18 shooting, including 2-of-7 from 3-point range) and 6 rebounds.