"Rooting for Memphis 80 games": Desmond Bane makes feelings clear on facing Ja Morant and Co. as a rival

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 25, 2025 17:33 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Desmond Bane makes feelings clear on facing Ja Morant and Co. as a rival - Source: Imagn

Desmond Bane joined the Orlando Magic in a blockbuster deal from the Memphis Grizzlies on June 15. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina on Thursday, Bane made his feelings clear on facing Ja Morant, this time as a rival.

He expressed his support for the Memphis Grizzlies, stating that he's been rooting for them for most of the season. Bane emphasized that he has no ill will towards the team and hoped the Grizzlies do well and get the recognition they deserve.

“I’m rooting for Memphis 80 games out of the year. I hope they do well. I got a lot of guys out of there that are up for contracts and things like that. So I want it to work out for them and that they get everything that they deserve. So I’m looking forward toward seeing how they do, and hoping for the best of them. There’s no bad blood at all.”
also-read-trending Trending
The Desmond Bane trade saw Memphis receive Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round draft picks and a first-round pick swap option in 2029 (top-two protected).

The trade was seen as a “win-now” move by Orlando. The Magic are aiming to add elite shooting and two-way wing play to pair with core pieces, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement.

“We are very thrilled to welcome Desmond to the Orlando Magic family. Over his five years in the NBA, Desmond has distinguished himself as one of the elite guards in our league, and we look forward to his shooting, IQ and wide-ranging skill set in helping our team take a step forward.”
He averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season.

What’s next for Desmond Bane?

Desmond Bane’s arrival in Orlando will see the team work on one of the biggest deficiencies it faced last season, 3-point shooting and spacing. He has shot 41% from beyond the arc in his career and that ability will give players like Banchero and Jalen Suggs freedom to drive down lanes.

Desmond Bane - Source: Getty
Desmond Bane - Source: Getty

The Magic have shifted from building for the future toward seizing the present with their trade move this offseason. The trade for Bane signalled an intent to compete immediately, not just down the line. However, they’ve committed a lot of future capital and have locked in salaries for multiple top players.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

