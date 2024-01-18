"Roughly 1800 players": NBA Twitter is awestruck after learning LeBron James has played against 35% of the league's players

As of this season, LeBron James is the oldest active player in the NBA. He is currently in his 21st season and became the sixth player in league history to reach 21 years of playing. Being in the league for over two decades, it's only natural that James has faced tons of players in his career. At this point, LeBron has played in three generations of basketball.

With that in mind, given the longevity of LeBron James in the league, it appears that he has faced a third of all NBA players. According to the LA Lakers' official X/Twitter account, James has played against 35% of all players in league history.

Fans were in shock at this, expressing their thoughts on social media. Here's what some of them had to say:

"That's roughly 1,800 players LeBron has faced."

"You played against my Dad…"

"LePlayedWithYourDaddy"

"And doesn’t look like slowing down….percentage will increase…he wants to play with his son…not gonna retire till then…"

"I want to see this go to 100%"

"Lebron is the GOAT 🐐 "

"wait thats actually like THE most insane statistic ever"

"Now that’s a f***in crazy STAT!! GOAT s**t"

Does LeBron James' longevity make him the greatest of all time?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

For a long time, many people have discussed whether or not LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time. Naturally, some people will always be fans of Michael Jordan and will defend his name to the grave. Some people do not include James or Jordan on their lists because they believe they are overrated. However, nobody can question LeBron's greatness throughout his 21-year career.

Since his debut in the NBA, James has lived up to the moniker, "The Chosen One". He was voted Rookie of the Year, then was named an All-Star in his second season, and hasn't looked back since. He also led an arguably inferior Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007 to go up against the legendary San Antonio Spurs dynasty led by Tim Duncan. To top it off, he has four league MVPs, four NBA titles and is now the league's all-time points leader.

With all that in mind, many basketball fans simply appreciate what LeBron James has accomplished and continues to do in the NBA. Give or take, "The King" likely only has a couple more seasons before he retires. Love him or hate him, the basketball world may miss him after he's gone.

