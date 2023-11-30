Royce Reed reveals scary scenes from Dwight Howard's in-house transgender bash: "Threatening to shoot up entire house" 

Dwight Howard has continued to find himself in headlines even though the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year has yet to return to the NBA. On the heels of the Golden State Warriors' decision not to sign Howard this offseason, the vet found himself at the center of a major controversy.

Allegations surfaced along with a lawsuit alleging that Howard had both sexually assaulted and falsely imprisoned a man at his Georgia home in 2021. While the allegations were troubling to many fans, the focus on social media was largely on his sexuality.

Given that the suit was filed by a man, rather than taking aim at Dwight Howard for the allegations, many took the chance to take aim at his personal life. Amid the ongoing scandal, Royce Reed, the mother of one of Howard's kids, has shared her view.

In addition to stating that Dwight Howard threatened her with a knife, Reed dropped some major bombshells regarding Howard's personal life. While speaking with DJ Vlad, Reed recalled a party Howard had during COVID-19 lockdowns, saying:

"You're inviting the world over, and it was all types of people. Every pronoun was there and I was beyond, like, listen, I was shocked.

"I was just going off on everybody. Kevin Wesley was there, and he's the one that is in all this polygamy stuff too, and then his friend at that moment, Callie, I remember going off on him. And then I even remember the next day him threatening to shoot up the entire house because of 'some gay sh*t,' and I didn't know what that was."

Looking at what Dwight Howard has said about rumors of his personal life

While Dwight Howard has defended his encounter with Stephen Harper, the man suing him for sexual assault, he also defended his right to privacy. During an Instagram Live, Howard shot down the allegations made by Harper, while telling fans to mind their own business.

The way he sees things, what he does in his bedroom is nobody's business but his and the person he's sharing the room with. While fans may want to know more, he feels as though there shouldn't be an expectation to know about his personal life.

Despite that, the suit against Howard, as well as the recent allegations made by Royce Reed, could be problematic for the veteran big man. In addition to the fact that he's in the twilight years of his career, the allegations against Howard could be a red flag to teams interested in signing him.

The latest updates about his NBA career indicate that the veteran is entertaining the idea of joining the EuroLeague. Despite that, reports have indicated that he plans to include an NBA exit clause so that he can return to the NBA if an opportunity arises.