"Rude people"- Draymond Green shows love to Celtics stars but spews hate on fans

With the NBA Finals right around the corner, Draymond Green is on a talking spree as the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks close in on Game 1 of the much-anticipated NBA Finals.

In his latest episode of the "Draymond Green Show" podcast, the Golden State Warrior and four-time NBA champion expressed his love for the Boston Celtics players, including Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown, but voiced his hatred for their fans.

"I can really give a s*** to see anything happen good to Boston other than Jason Tatum. Love Jrue, got love for JB, but I just hate Boston Celtics. Hate Boston. Just rude people, rude fans," Green said. (4:30 - 4:45)

Green has a long history with Boston fans, stemming from their 2022 NBA title-winning run where they took down the Celtics. Green was quoted last year on his podcast, saying he enjoys seeing the Celtics fans suffer after losing Game 7 of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat.

"But I must say, it did not hurt me to watch to the Boston Celtics fans suffer," Green said in one of his podcast’s episode last year. "Those people were really rude to me last year and I like to see them suffer. Quite frankly, for the second year in a row in a big close out game, the Boston fans suffer."

Boston fans were chanting curses at Green in their 2022 NBA Finals series. Some fans even wore shirts with insults printed on them towards Green.

His wife also accused Celtics fans of “disgusting behavior” in their Finals showdown, which the Warriors won in six games.

Green then went on to mock the Celtics in Golden State’s celebration as he sarcastically wore a Celtics-colored shirt that shows 17 championship banners. However, the shirt had an 18th banner in it, printed with the words “nope and maybe in 23” over it.

Green’s Warriors were the 10th seed this season and bounced off the play-in tournament after losing to the Sacramento Kings.

Draymond Green desires to play with LeBron James but knows he is a Warriors at heart

One of the Celtics’ biggest rivals during the 2010s, LeBron James has been one of the best players in the league for many years. James’ legacy is intertwined with Green’s Warriors run, as the latter’s three of four titles were won against James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.

With a great history between the two, Green expressed his desire to team with James one day but his heart remains with the Warriors.

"As much as I'll love the opportunity to play with Bron one day," Green said. "It puts the wrap on the possibilities of that because as long this franchise (Golden State Warriors) will have me there is where I'll be."

Green also says that LeBron is a brother by heart; his kids even call the Los Angeles Lakers star uncle.