"Rui, Dalton and the first" - Lakers fans pitch deals for Andrew Wiggins amid trade rumors

Andrew Wiggins has been the subject of trade speculations among LA Lakers fans, who are eagerly anticipating a fresh start with a revamped roster for the team. Wiggins, who won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022, would add to the Lakers' firepower at the wing position.

While nothing has been set in stone as far as trade packages go, Laker Nation has considered several pitches to acquire the former All-Star forward from the Miami Heat.

"I'm all in on him, but not if I have to trade the 3 or Rui, Dalton and the first, it's a really heavy price for a 30yo on a 60/2 deal," one fan commented.

Andrew🇺🇸Lipo @AndrewLipo Dillon brooks is an easier get and does the same thing

𝕸𝖎𝖑𝖊𝖘 🚨 @subw0ofer2 Always talking about fit but not putting up the price. Reaves + unprotected first or no deal LOL

❄️ @lakeshowlocked Just Wiggins is not enough especially if they give up Rui Now if they can keep Rui then yea it’s a wrap

Brian T. Stoner, CPA @bstonercpa I think I like the balance issue with starters a lot adding Wiggins to that group. Also Smart moving to bench with Vando, LaRavia, Dalton &amp; either Hayes or Kleber better balances them as well. Can sign one more vetmin (Brogdon or Koloko?) plus have Bronny & Thiero playing spot spot minutes. (I assume trade Rui and Gabe plus some draft consideration (our 2nd & 2028 swap?)

bazewatt @burnaaaabooy Is there a way we can get him without giving up Rui

Last season, Wiggins went from averaging 17.6 ppg on 44.4% shooting with the Warriors to 19.0 ppg on a 45.8% clip after getting traded to the Heat. It should be noted, however, that the former no. 1 NBA draft selection played just 17 games in Miami as he was dealing with ankle, leg, and hamstring injuries.

If the Lakers manage to put together a deal that will satisfy Pat Riley's standards, Wiggins would be a fascinating piece to field alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic, as well as LA newcomers Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart. Head coach JJ Redick and GM Rob Pelinka are hoping that this iteration of the Lakers will power through the first round and perhaps go even further in the postseason.

It appears, though, that the Lakers will have to pay a price if they are adamant on landing Wiggins. As fans have noted, players like Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, and even Austin Reaves could be in consideration for a potential trade package to Miami.

"Things are different now": Insider explains how Luka Doncic's extension has led to Lakers taking more interest in Andrew Wiggins

This past week, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed the Lakers have become more interested in a Wiggins deal now that they have secured the long-term future of their next franchise player.

"I wouldn’t have classified him [Wiggins] as a potential purple-and-gold target before Doncic's long-term future was secured, but things are different now," Stein wrote.

Stein added that a Wiggins trade would become even more likely if the Heat opt to "prioritize financial flexibility" in the coming months.

