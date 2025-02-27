"Rui get over there" - Lakers coach JJ Redick's incredible floor management from sidelines gets Rui Hachimura an easy bucket

In his first season as the LA Lakers' head coach, JJ Redick has led the team to the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference standings. The former podcaster and ESPN analyst has found effective ways to communicate with his players and achieve their desired results.

Ad

One example of this was evident in the Lakers' 107-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. During one sequence, Redick’s on-the-fly coaching directly led to a Rui Hachimura basket:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Noticing that Dallas had no rim protector in the paint, Redick yelled, "Get over there!" This prompted Hachimura to move from beyond the arc to the shaded area, where he received a bullet pass from LeBron James and converted an easy layup.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Even as Luka Doncic stole the show with his first triple-double (19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists) in a Lakers jersey, Hachimura had a solid outing as well, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Just three days earlier, the 27-year-old forward had 21 points on 58.3% shooting in a 123-100 victory over the Nuggets.

Ad

Back in October, Hachimura told reporters about the marching orders he received from his new head coach:

Ad

"He wants me to do more," Hachimura said at the time. "This year, I can mix it up. Be more physical, be aggressive, find the mismatch." [Timestamp - 2:06]

JJ Redick says he wants to coach with 'direct communication'

As both a TV personality and podcaster, Redick was known for his candor and analytical takes. It appears those qualities have carried over to his coaching career.

Ad

During media availability on Tuesday, Redick opened up about a conversation he had with new Lakers star Luka Doncic — his former teammate in Dallas — in which he underscored the importance of communication in his coaching style.

"'Are you comfortable being coached with direct communication?' He said, 'Yes, that's what I want,'" Redick recalled. "I said, 'Okay, great, then you and I are gonna be good.' And it has been."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Through 56 games this season, the Lakers have achieved a 35-21 record — five wins better than their 30-26 record at the same point last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback