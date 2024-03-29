Rui Hachimura 2024 NBA Playoff Scouting Report: Dissecting LA Lakers power forward's role, impact and minutes

The LA Lakers have thrived since power forward Rui Hachimura became their full-time starter on Feb. 3. The lineup change has provided LA with increased size and floor spacing amid its quest for a playoff spot.

Since then, the Lakers (41-32, ninth in the Western Conference) have gone 16-7, boasting the NBA's second-best offensive rating (120.0). As a result, they trail the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks (43-29) by just 2.5 games with nine contests remaining.

Thus, they appear poised to make noise in the play-in/playoffs. Meanwhile, Hachimura projects to play a big role in their postseason plans.

On that note, here's a brief scouting report on Hachimura ahead of the playoffs.

Rui Hachimura's 2024 regular-season stats

Through 59 games, Hachimura is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 3-pointers per game, shooting 53.3% and 42.3% from 3.

Additionally, he has experienced a slight uptick in production as a starter. Through 30 starts, he’s averaging 15.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.5 spg and 1.5 3pg, shooting 58.1% and 44.6% from deep.

Rui Hachimura's 2023 playoff stats

Hachimura came off the bench in 15 of 16 games during the Lakers' 2023 West finals run.

Nonetheless, he made a sizeable impact, averaging 12.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.5 spg and 1.2 3pg, shooting 55.7% and 48.7% from behind the arc.

Rui Hachimura's strengths and weaknesses

As for Rui Hachimura's strengths, he is one of the NBA's most efficient 3-point shooters, ranking 12th in 3-point percentage (42.3%). His elite floor spacing ability as a 6-foot-8 forward has provided LA with extra frontcourt spacing. Meanwhile, he can score off the dribble, finishing around the rim and knocking down midrange shots.

Last month, Lakers superstar forward LeBron James touched on Hachimura's fit with LA's starting five.

“We’re just very big,” James said. “We have a lot of length, a lot of athleticism. Rui works well with us.”

Meanwhile, Hachimura's weaknesses include his sub-par rebounding (4.1 rpg) and inconsistent defense for his size. While he can hold his own defensively in the post, he sometimes struggles to contain more athletic players.

According to Lakers coach Darvin Ham, he's consistently pushed the former lottery pick to improve in those areas.

"I've been on him all year about rebounding more, being active on the glass, being an active defender and not leaking out," Ham said Wednesday. "He has a tendency to want to take off running and assume someone else is going to get the defensive rebound. It stops him from participating."

To Hachimura's credit, he's recorded 24 rebounds over his past two games. That includes a career-high 14 rebounds during Tuesday's 128-124 double-overtime road win against the Milwaukee Bucks. So, he appears to be taking Ham's motivation to heart.

Rui Hachimura's 2024 playoff outlook (impact, role and minutes)

As for Hachimura's projected postseason role, he should continue thriving as the Lakers' fourth/fifth scoring option.

If LA makes the playoffs, he should receive plenty of open looks playing off star teammates James and Anthony Davis. So, if he continues hitting his 3s at an elite rate, he could be key to the Lakers' success.

The 26-year-old will likely play around 30 minutes per game, around his season average as a starter (29.8 mpg). However, his playing time will probably depend on how he holds up defensively.

If defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) returns in time for the postseason, that will give Ham another option at the power forward position.

However, as of now, Hachimura appears to have the starting spot locked down ahead of LA's final nine games.

